DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro leak suggests GoPro rival could only be a minor upgrade

The DJI Osmo Action 4 (above) came out in August 2023, but we've now see the first hints of a 'Pro' successor

The first DJI Action 5 Pro leak last month hinted that a new GoPro rival was en route – and now a new leaked image has given us a better idea of the action cam's potential specs and design.

The regular DJI leaker @OsitaLV shared an image (below) of what appears to be an incoming Action 5 Pro successor to the DJI Osmo Action 4, which landed in August 2023. Like that current model, you can see some of its specs marked on the lens.

In what could be a disappointment for those hoping for upgrades like a 1-inch sensor, the Action 5 Pro's key specs appear to be identical to the Action 4. These include a 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor, f/2.8 aperture and 155-degree field of view.

This leak follows reports of an FCC (Federal Communications Commission) filing on July 7 for the Action 5 Pro, which hinted at specs like a 1,950mAh battery (up from 1,770mAh on the current model) and support for Wi-Fi 6.

The action cam is almost certainly building up for a launch, then, but what other new features might it get to justify that 'Pro' moniker? Given it appears to have a similar physical design to the Action 4, there may not be a huge amount of room for major upgrades.

Still, it's possible that a new processor could unlock upgrades like improved image stabilization, higher video bit-rates and, hopefully, some improved photography modes. Given its recent FCC filing and these new leaks, we shouldn't have to wait too long to see the official specs.

What about the next GoPro?

(Image credit: DJI)

The arrival of a DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro would be good news for anyone who's looking for a new action cam, but some may also choose to wait for a GoPro Hero 13 Black. If GoPro follows its usual release cadence, that new Hero model would likely arrive in September.

Right now, we rate the DJI Osmo Action 4 as the best alternative to the GoPro Hero 12 Black in our guide to the best action cameras. It's a shame that DJI doesn't appear to be planning to take on the Insta360 One R 1-inch edition with its new 'Pro' model, at least in terms of sensor size – particularly as the DJI Osmo Pocket 3 already has a 1-inch sensor.

What DJI may be doing is diversifying its action cam lineup, with the DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro taking the mantle from the Osmo Action 4 and leaving space for some cheaper models – and perhaps a successor to the modular, cube-shaped DJI Osmo Action 2 that landed way back in November 2021.

We may also see the DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro land alongside a DJI Air 3S drone, which emerged in separate leaks in June. Either way, it looks like DJI's launch plans aren't slowing down, despite the looming prospect of a DJI ban in the US.