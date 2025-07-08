The DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro is down to its lowest Aussie price for Prime Day – just AU$439

When it comes to the best action cameras, it boils down to three brands – GoPro, DJI and Insta360. And, with Amazon Prime Day in full swing, there are several discounts worth considering – but none more than this lowest-ever price on the DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro.

While the GoPro Hero13 just beat it out for the best overall action camera, the Action 5 Pro could easily fit the bill – and this deal makes it almost AU$150 cheaper than its biggest rival.

While battery life is a crucial feature for action cameras, the DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro alleviates this concern – providing a longer-lasting battery and better water/freeze protection than competing cameras. The best option at this new price point, its feature set makes it a must-have for general content creators and vloggers, as well as those taking on more serious adrenaline-pumping activities.

lowest price Save AU$140 DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro (essential combo): was AU$579 now AU$439 at Amazon It's pleasantly surprising to see such a significant discount on DJI's top camera, especially since it's been on shelves for less than a year. The best underwater action camera, you get AI-powered subject tracking, up to 13.5 stops of dynamic range and even 4K/120p slo-mo recording. This offer truly is very good value for money if you want pro-level video for your adventures – whether that's recording local food reviews or scuba diving in Fiji.

Previously known as the top manufacturer of the best drones, DJI has quickly established itself in the action camera market and this is undoubtedly its best camera yet. Offering serious improvements over the Osmo Action 4, it boasts superb image quality, a rugged lightweight build, two beautiful OLED screens and easy compatibility with the DJI Mic 2 that furthers its versatility.

Plus, its quick-release magnetic mounting system works well with a number of accessories, from helmet and bike mounts to extendable selfie sticks.

It’s no wonder it earned a very impressive 4.5 stars in our DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro review, the only real drawbacks we could find were its average SuperNight mode and lack of a 5.3K+ video option.

The GoPro Hero13 might still be king, but this discount on its greatest competitor makes the Action 5 Pro the camera to have.