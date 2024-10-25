GoPro’s flagship Hero 12 Black action cam hits lowest ever price ahead of Black Friday

With the recent launch of the GoPro Hero 13 Black in September, it was only a matter of time before the biggest-ever discounts on the Hero 12 Black popped up online. And we reckon we've already found the best deal that shoppers in the UK are going to get over the Black Friday sales – the Hero 12 Black for just £253.45 at Amazon.

That's a record low price for GoPro's one-year-old flagship action camera – the previous low before this week exceeded £280 – and represents a 37% discount. In the US? The same standard Hero 12 Black bundle has returned to a record-equalling low price of $299 at Amazon – that's $100 off.

Want to know the best bit? For most people, the Hero 12 Black is just as powerful and capable as the Hero 13 Black. The recent launch was a small upgrade yet you're getting much bigger savings with today's deal. We've covered the five headline upgrades in a GoPro Hero 13 Black vs GoPro Hero 12 Black explainer, so you can know be sure of the key differences.

All you need to know about 2024's Black Friday deals

There's good news if you're still set on the latest model – the first ever discounts on the Hero 13 Black in the US, which is now $349.99 at Amazon, that's $50 off.

Today’s best GoPro Hero 12 Black deal in the UK

GoPro Hero 12 Black: was £399.99 now £253.45 at Amazon

37% off for the Hero 12 Black, which is just over a year old, is a stellar deal. It's still one of the leading action cameras and enjoys GoPro's unmatched range of accessories, suiting beginners and pros alike. It can also be picked up with an additional Enduro battery in a bundle for £275.44, or in the Creator Edition bundled with a host of accessories including Volta, Media Mod and Light Mod for £463.96. All of these bundles are available via the same link.

Today’s best GoPro Hero 12 Black deal in the US

GoPro Hero 12 Black: was $399.99 now $299 at Amazon

This record-equalling low price of $299 is a decent deal for the Hero 12 Black. However, the Hero 13 Black has just got its first price cut and can be picked up for $349.99 also at Amazon, plus on GoPro's website so the price gap isn't huge. We've outlined some of the key differences below. Most people will be served equally well by the older model, so the additional saving is probably still worth it.

Like Apple iPhones, GoPro has an annual product cycle, launching the latest version of its flagship action camera every September. The good news for shoppers on a budget, is big price drops on previous versions that are still relatively new. The Hero 12 Black is just over a year old – new by today's standards – and now we're seeing the first sizeable discounts.

For the best part, the Hero 12 Black is as equally capable as the Hero 13 Black. Both action cams have the same 1/1.9-inch 8:7 sensor with 5.3K video and 27MP photos, ably supported by GoPro's excellent Hypersmooth stabilization that smooths out your action shots, rugged build and 33ft / 10m waterproofing - plus a host of handy accessories.

You'll miss out on the Hero 13 Black's improved battery life, GPS, magnetic mounting, improved slow-mo recording, and new auto-detected Lens Mods (which are costly extras). If you can live without those features, however, there are big savings to be had by opting for the still-capable Hero 12 Black. Believe us, this will be one of the best Black Friday deals in 2024.

The Hero 12 Black with the Max Lens Mod which gives a wider field of view, taken during our in-depth review. (Image credit: Basil Kronfli)

We're regularly updating our GoPro coverage, which includes a guide to the best GoPros, the best GoPro deals, and how GoPro cameras fare against rivals in our best action cameras guide.

To help you make the right choice, we have also pitted the Hero 12 Black and Hero 13 Black against their key rivals to see which model comes out on top. Our coverage includes the DJI Osmo Action 4 vs the Hero 12 Black and the Insta360 Ace Pro 2 vs GoPro Hero 13 Black vs DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro.