GoPro’s best-ever action camera gets it first-ever discount ahead of Black Friday, up to £150 off

It didn't take long for the first discounts to appear for GoPro's latest flagship action camera, which was only announced in September 2024. You can now pick up the Hero 13 Black + Accessories Bundle for just £349.99 at Currys as part of the Currys Black Friday sale. The full price of the bundle is £449.99, however, GoPro notes the value of the bundle with all of those accessories as £500, meaning you are effectively saving £150 – bargain!

We think this will be the best price for GoPro's best-ever action camera during this year's Black Friday deals.

Today's best GoPro Hero 13 Black deal

GoPro Hero 13 Black + Accessories Bundle: was £449.99 now £349.99 at Currys There's 15% savings for GoPro's latest flagship action, which can be purchased for £339.99 (was £399.99). However, it's the deal for the Hero 13 Black + Accessories Bundle that truly stands out. For just £10 more, you'll get 2x Enduro batteries, 'The Handler' handle, a 64GB SanDisk MicroSD card plus a camera case. GoPro list the value of that bundle as £500, effectively making this deal a £150 saving. It's certainly the best deal we've seen for the superb action cam so far. Price check: £349.99 at GoPro

GoPro has slashed 15% off the price of the Hero 13 Black, and you might think it's a better idea to save yourself £10 by opting for the Hero 13 Black camera alone instead, which is now £339.99 (was £399.99) at GoPro. However, it's the Accessories Bundle that truly stands out, which also includes 2x Enduro batteries, a handle, case, memory card, and 2x adhesive pads.

That's a lot of accessories for just £10 more. Even if you already own those accessories with a previous GoPro model, you can't use your old Enduro batteries in the Hero 13 Black, so the Accessories Bundle is the best value deal for all.

For the money you get GoPro's superb Hero 13 Black, which we called 'a refined flagship with enviable accessories'. Like the Hero 12 Black, it has 5.3K video with a versatile 8:7 aspect ratio sensor plus unbeatable stabilization. What's new to the table is magnetic mounting, the return of GPS, improved battery life, and better slow motion recording, plus auto-detected lens mods that we labelled the 'future of action camera design'.

You can learn more about why the Hero 13 Black is GoPro's best action in our Hero 13 Black vs Hero 12 Black article.

We've hand plenty of time with the Hero 13 Black and it's one of the best action cameras that money can buy. (Image credit: Future | Tim Coleman)



