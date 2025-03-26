Forget GoPro – the DJI Osmo Action 4 is the action camera deal I'd go for in Amazon's Spring Sale

I've tested all of the best action cameras and one of my favorites from the last two years has to be the DJI Osmo Action 4. In fact, I loved it so much that I penned an article about why it's my favorite camera to take on vacation. Since then, DJI has launched the Osmo Action 5 Pro, which is great news for deal hunters because the Osmo Action 4 has fallen to its lowest ever price – under $200 / £200 for the first time.

If you're looking for an action camera deal, then try the Osmo Action 4 Essential Combo for just $199 at Amazon (was $289) in the US. It's the same story in the UK – the Osmo Action 4 Essential Combo for £189 at Amazon. Trust me, I've checked all of the current action camera deals, and this is the only deal that I haven't seen before, and is my top pick for the Amazon Spring Sale.

DJI Osmo Action 4 Essential Combo: was £279 now £189 at Amazon Despite being superseded by the Osmo Action 5 Pro, the Osmo Action 4 remains a seriously capable action camera, and in this deal, it costs much less. With a larger sensor than GoPro and Insta360, this action camera is a serious performer in low-light settings. It also beats rivals with waterproofing down to 18m and has a magnetic mounting system for quick change-ups. Get it now for its lowest ever price at Amazon. Alternatively, the Adventure Combo costs £289 and also includes spare battery, multifunctional battery case and 1.5m extension rod (selfie stick). At DJI's store, there are 11 Combo kits to choose from covering specific outdoor pursuits, all of which are on sale now. Price check: DJI store £199

At the beach: a photo I took of the Osmo Action 4 during my in-depth review, while on vacation. (Image credit: Future)

If you need further convincing, check out my in-depth DJI Osmo Action 4 review. At the time, it went up against the GoPro Hero 12 Black and Insta360 Ace Pro and held its own with a larger sensor that delivered better low-light performance, plus higher-rated waterproof depths, up to 18m.

All of those models have since been updated with next-gen models, so the picture looks a little different now – check out my GoPro vs DJI vs Insta360 article. Honestly, I didn't think the Osmo Action 5 Pro was such a big upgrade over the Action 4, and the latest model costs a lot more.

That makes these lower-than-ever prices for the Action 4 all the more appealing. It's available in no less than 11 different bundles at DJI's store, or you can get it for slightly less at Amazon if you're happy with the Essential Combo or Adventure Combo. This is the action camera deal to get at the Amazon Spring Sale.