Cheaper than Black Friday: the GoPro Hero 13 Black drops to a new record-low price

Black Friday treated us to a great deal on the incredible GoPro Hero 13 Black bundle and I thought we'd have to wait until later in 2025 for an equally good offer. I couldn't have been more wrong. Thanks to a huge $150 discount, you can now get this GoPro Hero 13 Black Bundle at Amazon for $299.99 (was $449.99).

As well as the latest GoPro camera, the bundle includes an official camera grip, two Enduro batteries, two curved adhesive mounts, a 64GB SanDisk MicroSD card, and a carrying case. That's everything you need to get up and running straight away with one of the best action camera bundles around.

Today’s best GoPro Hero 13 Black deal

GoPro Hero 13 Black Bundle: was $449.99 now $299.99 at Amazon The GoPro Hero 13 Black is one of the best action cameras around. This latest price from Amazon is a full $50 cheaper than the deal we saw during Black Friday and sub-$300 makes this an absolute bargain. The camera is easy to use, boasts 5.3K video for extra detail and cropping capabilities, and it's also rugged and completely waterproof to survive all of your wildest adventures.

The GoPro Hero 13 is hands down the overall winner in our best action camera guide. The 5.3K resolution camera with 4K slow-mo capabilities makes it a breeze to capture a wide variety of shots. The built-in stabilization will also help to keep those shots as steady as you like.

In our review of the GoPro Hero 13 Black, we spoke highly of its Bluetooth audio support, versatile mounting options, and ability to capture great-looking footage in well-lit areas. Social media creators will also love the 27MP sensor, which enables footage to be recorded in an 8:7 aspect ratio.

If you're still not sure, our GoPro deals page has all of the latest offers from one of the best action camera manufacturers around.