The best Post Office broadband deals in January 2019

We're all familiar with the Post Office offers and the vast range of different services it offers - everything from insurance to banking. But its broadband packages are one of its lesser known products and yet the Post Office has been offering affordable broadband deals for years.

Its not all about simply the most affordable broadband deals though, as it has fast fibre options too. So no matter the speeds you need, it has an option for you (assuming you can get fibre at your address, that is). You can take a look at our price comparison at the top of the page to explore all of the options that the Post Office has available from cheap and affordable to fast and powerful.

And if you want to find out a bit more about the Post Office before you invest then scroll down for some of the key details.

Post Office broadband packages compared - what broadband speed can I get?

It's one of the trickier decisions you'll have to make when choosing your broadband deal - do you save money with standard ADSL or splash the extra cash on a superfast fibre broadband plan? Your options at the Post Office are as follows:

Post Office Unlimited Broadband

This is the base package you can get from the Post Office. Average speeds of 11Mb for what is usually a pretty cheap price. This package is probably best suited to those in small households or who don't do much heavy data usage.

Avg 11Mb speed

Free router

Unlimited data usage

Free calls to other Post Office users

Post Office Unlimited Fibre Broadband

If the speeds above just don't quite do it for you then maybe this will be a better option. Pushing the speeds up to 36Mb on average this fibre package is better suited if there is a few of you in the house needing access to the internet. Unlike the standard package there is upfront fees to pay here but its worth it for those beefed up speeds you'll be getting.

Avg 36Mb speed

Post Office FREE router

Unlimited data usage

Free calls to other Post Office users

Post Office Unlimited Fibre Broadband Plus

Upgrade to the Post Office's fastest broadband package and you'll get speeds averaging around 62Mb. This is the fastest package you can get with the Post Office but the speeds should be more than enough for most households unless you're all very big streamers like gamers and HD movie watchers.

Avg 62Mb speed

Free router

Unlimited data usage

Free calls to other Post Office users

What is the Post Office Router?

All Post Office broadband packages offer a free Wi-Fi router. Unlike some other broadband routers, this one doesn't come with a strange, long name and it is completely free.

How long will my Post Office broadband contract last?

The Post Office does offer a level of flexibility with its broadband packages. You can choose between 12, 18 or 24 months. But the longer it is the more expensive, adding on a few quid each time you upgrade the length.

Do I get a Post Office landline?

You do indeed. Every Post Office broadband package comes with a landline included and free calls to other Post office homes at any time. You do have to upgrade to have a plan with calls to non-Post Office users however.

The Post Office does offer a pretty extensive list of phone packages, starting at weekend calls and working their way up to Anytime Plus, allowing unlimited UK calls and calls to landlines in 15 other countries.

When will my Post Office broadband go live?

The Post Office states that it will send you a welcome pack with an estimated start date for your broadband within 5 working days from when you placed your order.

If you already have a working phone line then it should change over within 10 working days. If you don't have a working phone line then it becomes a bit more complicated. The Post Office can't give a rough estimate for this but it tends to take between 10 to 20 days with most broadband providers.

To transfer to Post Office broadband now, head to our comparison table at the top of this page and narrow down your perfect plan.