Walmart has the Apple Watch 3 down to its lowest price ever ahead of Black Friday

Get a head start on your holiday shopping and score a fantastic deal before the madness of Walmart's Black Friday sale officially begins. Right now the retail giant has the Apple Watch Series 3 on sale for $189. That's a $90 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the 38mm smartwatch. If you're interested in a cellular plan, Walmart also has the Apple Watch 3 with LTE connectivity on sale for just $219.



The Apple Watch 3 is loaded with health and fitness features while also keeping you connected. The Series 3 smartwatch tracks activity, workouts, and calories burned and offers continuous heart rate monitoring. The swim-proof smartwatch will even notify you when an unusually high or low heart rate is detected and features a breathing app to help with everyday stress. The smartwatch also includes GPS technology and provides an 18-hour battery life.



Like we mentioned above, this is the lowest price we've seen for the Series 3 smartwatch and a fantastic gift idea for anyone on your list. We don't know how long Walmart will have the watch at this price, so you should act now before it's too late.

