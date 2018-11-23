Looking for an Apple AirPods Black Friday deal? This is the cheapest price right now

If you're looking to buy a pair of Apple AirPods this Black Friday there's, currently, not a huge amount to go on - but we have found a small discount on the wireless buds.

Walmart has a modest $5 discount on AirPods as part of its Black Friday deals, bringing the price down to $154.

The AirPods are popular for a number of reasons, including their easy pairing with iPhones, great battery life and excellent sound.

We've seen the price go lower before - back in August the AirPods got reduced to $144.99 - so we're keeping an eye out for further reductions as we approach Cyber Monday on November 26.

If the Apple AirPods price does drop lower we'll update this page, and our main Apple Black Friday deals article with all the information you'll need.