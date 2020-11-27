Black Friday iPad deals 2020: sales on iPad Pro, Mini, Air and more now live

Black Friday iPad deals are officially here - with big savings across the range available in both the US and UK. That means you can save on everything from the cheapest of entry level models through to the most powerful tablets Apple has graced its shelves with - and we're bringing you all the biggest discounts right here.

Black Friday deals have fully kicked off now, and we're some excellent price cuts on Black Friday iPad deals in the mix as well. You can grab powerful 2020 models for their lowest prices yet today, and we're even seeing discounts on the even newer iPad Air 4 right now.

Keep this page bookmarked, because we're keeping it stacked with all the very latest Black Friday iPad deals as well as savings on accessories and peripherals to swag out your new tablet as well.

Black Friday iPad deals in the US

Black Friday iPad deals - best offers right now

Selling fast iPad Air 4 - 64GB: $599 $569.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - Stock is moving fast on these discounts on the iPad Air 4, and we're only seeing this model left so you'll need to act quickly to secure yours for less. This is an excellent discount on the latest iPad to hit the market - if you can grab it in time.

Today's best US deal 2020 Apple iPad 10.2-inch - 32GB: $329.99 $279.99 at Best Buy

This is the best price we've ever seen on this year's standard iPad, and with a $50 discount this is likely to be the lowest you'll see it this Black Friday. Grab this while you can if you're after a standard iPad that can do almost everything.

2020 Apple iPad 10.2-inch - 128GB: $429 $359.99 at Best Buy

Need more storage from your iPad? You can get $70 off the top storage 128GB iPad 10.2-inch right now from Best Buy. This is a significant discount, and it's the best price we've seen so far for a fantastic iPad.

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (WiFi + Cellular, 64GB, 2018): $1,149 $799 at B&H Photo

Linked here is the 64GB iPad Pro, but you'll find configurations on this page taking you right up to 1TB of storage space with big savings to match. Note that we've seen this even lower at $799 before, but the price has gone up again. If you're just looking for a cheaper model, however, this is a great shout - or you can upgrade to 256GB for $1,299 $829.

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (WiFi + Cellular, 256GB, 2018) + Magic Keyboard: $1,648 $1,249 at B&H Photo

Grab a 2018 iPad Pro with a Magic Keyboard included for $1,278 in B&H Photo's iPad sales. There's 256GB of storage in here - plenty of space for all your schoolwork with enough to spare for games and streaming.

iPad Air 3rd generation - 256GB: $649.99 $549.99 at Best Buy

The previous generation iPad Air is seeing some discounts over at Best Buy this week, now that the brand new model is making itself at home on Apple's shelves. That means you can save on a good 256GB of storage - plenty for more demanding apps and games.

$100 gift card with iPad Pro purchases from November 27 at Apple

If you prefer to shop with Apple, it might be worth waiting for November 27, as you'll be able to grab a $100 gift card until November 30. However, we're likely to see better value offers from other retailers. This is on limited products too with the iPad Pro offering a $100 gift card, and the iPad Mini gives you $50.

Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro 12.9-inch: $349 $329 at Amazon

It's only $20 off, but the Magic Keyboard is a premium accessory for the iPad Pro - it costs more than the standard 2020 iPad after all. This is the first time we've seen that $349 price waver as well, so if you're looking to use your tablet as a laptop it's worth checking out.

Black Friday iPad deals in the UK

Apple iPad Air 3 | 64GB | Wi-Fi: £469 £399 at Currys (save £70)

This excellent deal saves you £70 on 2019's iPad Air 3, which has a 10.5-inch Retina display and a ten-hour battery life. Its power and new low price make it ideal for students who want a 2-in-1 tablet or those who want a tablet for computing and entertainment. Offer ends 11.59pm November 27.View Deal

2020 Apple iPad 10.2-inch - 128GB: £429 £414.97 at Laptops Direct

Laptops Direct has the lowest price going on the 2020 iPad in the UK. That means you can save £15 on the 128GB model this week - perfect if you don't want to spend extra on iCloud storage to keep all your files backed up.

Apple iPad Mini 5 - 64GB: £399 £377 at Currys

Save £20 on the iPad Mini 5 at Currys in these early Black Friday iPad deals. We have seen a lower price this year, however, when this model dropped to £349. There's only £30 in it, though, and we haven't seen that price in a long time now.

Apple iPad Air 4 (2020, 64GB): £709 £679.97 at Amazon

Save £30 on the first price cut we've seen on the brand new 2020 Apple iPad Air 4 today at Amazon UK. Will it sell out? It's very likely. We've already seen the standard 2020 iPad and the 2020 iPad Pro's sell out, so we'd definitely hustle if you want to bag one.

iPad Air 3 - save up to £150 when trading in an old iPad at John Lewis

If you're looking to upgrade a super old device, you can save up to £150 when you trade in your existing iPad at John Lewis. Currently this offer stands on the iPad Air 3 and iPad Mini 5 as well.



Today's best UK deal 2020 iPad Pro 11-inch - 256GB: £869 £816 at John Lewis

Save £53 - You'll find that John Lewis has the 256GB 11-inch iPad Pro up for a little more than Amazon right now. However, you're getting a two year guarantee included in this price, making for extra peace of mind on top of the discount. 128GB: £769 £739View Deal

£80 gift card with iPad Pro purchases from November 27 at Apple

Do you prefer to buy your gadgets directly from Apple? If you do, you can get up to an £80 gift card when you buy on November 27 through to November 30. Other products are also on offer with an iPad Mini purchase netting you a £40 gift card come November 27.

Apple Pencil 2nd generation: £119 £103.59 at Amazon

Save £15 - If you're using an iPad Pro you'll want to grab the second generation Apple Pencil to make the most of the incredible hand drawing and writing experience on Apple's most powerful tablet. Discounts on this peripheral are extremely rare, so we'd make the most of this offer no matter how little you're actually saving.

Apple Smart Keyboard for 12.9-inch iPad Pro: £199 £187.49 at Amazon

Save £11 - So there's not a massive discount on this Apple Smart Keyboard, but it's the first time we've seen the new iPad Pro accessory taking a price cut. It's rare to find offers on these premium peripherals as well, so if you're looking to use your iPad for writing we'd recommend grabbing this while you can save some change.

Apple Smart Keyboard for iPad: £119 £106 at Amazon

Which Black Friday iPad deals should you buy?

Selecting your model of choice will generally come down to how much you want to pay, what kind of screen size you need, and how much processing power you think you'll want. For example, professionals looking to get creative with their new tablet should aim for the iPad Pro, however if you're just looking to check emails, stream content, and play some games the 10.2-inch iPad should do you just fine.

We're going into more detail on each model likely to be featured in this year's Black Friday iPad deals just below so you can find your perfect tablet.

iPad Pro

Every iPad line has now been refreshed for 2020, which means this year's Black Friday iPad deals should hold some particularly impressive discounts. We're looking to the 2018 iPad Pro for the biggest price cuts this year, with not only the latest Pro generation to compete with but now the cheaper 2020 iPad Air. Over the summer, we saw the 12.9-inch 64GB model with Wi-Fi and Cellular sitting as low as $799 (£999). Considering this model didn't drop lower than $899 (or £1,049) last year, we're feeling particularly optimistic for this older range.

However, Black Friday iPad deals are also available on the 2020 model now as well. The 2020 iPad Air is coming after the Pro's higher performance, and Apple will be keen to delineate between its premium offering and its halfway house here. We've already seen early Black Friday iPad deals going beyond the $50 off we've seen a few times this year, so keep your eye on the new generation as well.

iPad Air

(Image credit: Apple)

The latest iPad Air sits as a cheaper alternative to the iPad Pro, offering up similar performance while stripping out some premium features to keep the price tag low (starting at $599 / £579 / AU$899). That means the previous iPad Air will likely drop in price over the 2020 Black Friday iPad deals, so you'll be on the lookout for premium specs at a price tag we'd usually associate with an entry-level device. However, that new iPad Air could also spell discounts for the competing 2018 iPad Pro line, so it's worth keeping an eye on both models to make sure you're not short changed.

The older iPad Air model was still fairly new to the scene over Black Friday 2019, with discounts only hitting $30 / £30 off. In the US, Memorial Day and Labor Day sales have already beaten that price ($399 over Labor Day, a $70 improvement over last year's $469 Black Friday price). However, UK retailers have been slower to discount.

10.2-inch iPad

(Image credit: Apple)

Waiting in the wings for those after a cheaper price tag is the entry level 10.2-inch range. The 2019 10.2-inch iPad saw prices drop to $249 (£289) on the cheapest 32GB model, with those savings reaching $100 off over on the 128GB side of things at $329 (£399). We haven't actually seen prices drop back to this position since January, however, and major discounts have been sparse throughout 2020. The new release has hit the ground running, though. We've already seen early Black Friday iPad deals dropping the price down to $299 for the base model in the US (a $30 saving).

iPad Mini

(Image credit: Apple)

2020 saw the iPad Mini 5 drop to its lowest ever price, with a $50 / £50 reduction over previous offers hitting the summer sales. That means we've already seen offers beating last year's Black Friday iPad deals, which bodes well if you're looking to pick up a smaller tablet this November. It's likely to drop even further this shopping season, as there's been no refresh on this line and other price points are starting to infringe on its $399 position.

Black Friday iPad deals: FAQs

Should you buy early Black Friday iPad deals now?

Early Black Friday iPad deals are already looking pretty sweet, and if you'd prefer to get an extra few weeks of use out of your tablet we wouldn't blame you for jumping on some of these early offers.

We'll likely see more sales heading our way over the next few weeks, however, as newer models like the iPad Air 4 and 8th generation iPad are only just getting into the swing of fall discounts. That said, 2020 Black Friday iPad deals are looking a little different, with many retailers bringing their sales to the table much earlier this year.

If you spot a price you like, and it's the cheapest it's been this year, it's worth grabbing one of these earlier deals.

How to find the best Black Friday iPad deals

You'll want to make sure you know exactly what you're looking for when you're shopping for the best Black Friday iPad deals. After a cheap everyday device? Check out the flagship 2019 or 2020 iPad. Looking for the best in class but don't need particularly fancy features? You'll want the 2018 iPad Pro. Or, if you're looking for the best of both worlds with a final cost that won't break the bank, you might want to hedge your bets on early 2020 iPad Air deals, or secure a bigger discount on the previous model. Find the best iPad for you with our rundown of the benefits and features of each release.

Once you know which model you're after, it's time to head to the right retailer come the big day. Walmart, Amazon and Best Buy are well known for their Black Friday iPad deals, with Walmart and Amazon in particular offering up some stunning offers last year. If you're shopping for the entry level 10.2-inch release, you'll want to head here first.

If you're looking for Black Friday iPad deals on the Air, however, Best Buy was responsible for the $100 discount over Labor Day, so you might want to see if this is a deal they bring back to life in November.

B&H Photo should be the first place you check if you're shopping for an iPad Pro, as it's held the top spot over the year so far with some of the best sales prices around. However, Newegg is also a good shout if you're checking out older models as it was the retailer to beat over Black Friday 2019.

If you're shopping in the UK, Currys, Amazon, and John Lewis have been competing for the best offers over the course of the year and during Black Friday 2019. We'd head there for your first browse, but make sure you don't sleep on Argos, Very, or Laptops Direct either.

After you've found your perfect Black Friday iPad deal, just make sure it actually is perfect by price checking it against other retailers. You'll want to make a quick search here on TechRadar to make sure you can't get a better deal somewhere else, and thankfully we're set up to be constantly scanning for the best Black Friday iPad deals. That means you can bookmark this page and be safe in the knowledge that you won't need to dash across the web to make sure you're getting a good price come the big day.

When will Black Friday iPad deals begin?

Black Friday 2020 starts on November 27, although we saw Black Friday iPad deals hitting a week before the big day last year. This year we're expecting things to kick off even sooner, so we'd suggest keeping an eye on iPad deals from now onwards, with the credit card at the ready from Friday November 20 if you haven't already found the perfect iPad deal.