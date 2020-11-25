Black Friday computer deals 2020: top deals we expect to see and early offers live now

We are now seeing some brilliant Black Friday computer deals, with Black Friday itself only a few days away (followed swiftly by Cyber Monday), so, if you were thinking of waiting until November 27 to bag yourself a Black Friday desktop PC bargain, then think again, as there's some stunning desktop computer deals to be had already.

Now, it's likely we'll see further price cuts on the day itself, but the quality of these early deals on some of the best computers in the world are so good, we're pretty sure you could buy any of them right now and not regret it, as we doubt we'll see prices drop further.

Dell, HP, Lenovo, Walmart, Best Buy, Amazon, Newegg and more in the US, and UK retailers like Currys, are even going so far as to offer a Black Friday price guarantee - find it cheaper on the day and you'll be refunded the difference on your PCs.

With the best Black Friday computer deals that we've listed below, then, you can buy in confidence knowing you're getting an excellent computer for the best price around without having to wait. With your computer buying done before Black Friday itself, it means on the day you can relax - or go hunting for more Black Friday deals instead!

You'll find quick links for our top Black Friday computer deals just below, but keep scrolling further down for all the latest offers as well as key specs and features of each model.

Today's best Black Friday computer deals at a glance

Top US PC offers

Dell Inspiron 3880 desktop PC: $459.99 $349 at Dell

Save $110.99 - Dell has this Inspiron 3880 PC down to $349 after coupon DBBF3I349 in cart, offering fantastic value for this great desktop workstation. There's a quad-core Intel Core i3, 4GB RAM, Windows 10 Pro and even Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth. Those are some nice specs for a sub-$350 PC - perfect for everyday browsing.View Deal

Lenovo IdeaCentre 3 desktop PC: $419.99 $284.99 at Lenovo

Save $135 - The Lenovo IdeaCentre 3 is packed with an AMD Ryzen 3 3250U dual-core CPU, 4GB RAM, 1TB hard drive and integrated AMD Radeon graphics. For anyone on a budget, this Lenovo desktop computer is worth checking out over at Amazon's Black Friday sale right now.View Deal

Top UK PC offers

HP M01-F1002na Desktop PC : £599 £449 at Currys

Save £150 - This HP computer is sporting a powerful 10th generation Intel Core i5-10400 six-core processor, 8GB RAM, a 1TB HDD and even a 30-day trial to our favorite VPN. That's a fine spec sheet for a sub-£500 PC ready for working from home.

HP M01-F1002na Desktop PC : £199 £159.20 at Amazon

Save 20% - This is an affordable computer from a challenger brand that packs a lot of hardware into a tiny box. You get a quad-core Intel processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD and plenty of expansion slots and connectors. The voucher valid until Sunday, 29 November 2020 or while stocks lastView Deal

Black Friday computer deals US

We're seeing new Black Friday computer deals hitting the shelves every day now as we get closer and closer to the big day itself. That means you'll find offers available from Walmart, Best Buy, Amazon and individual manufacturers as well right now.

Apple Mac Mini (M1, 2020): $699 at Apple direct

The Mac mini (M1, 2020) updates Apple's cult Mac with its latest M1 CPU. For many people, this is exciting, as it means the Mac mini no longer feels like it's being neglected by Apple. There's 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD and the 8-core CPU/8-core GPU M1 chip.



ASUS Chromebox 3: $279.99 at Newegg

If you missed out on Walmart's discount last week, you'll find the Asus Chromebox 3 available for $189 at Newegg right now. You're getting 4GB RAM plus 32GB storage under the hood, and picking up an Intel Celeron 3865U dual-core processor here as well.

HP ENVY Desktop TE01-1150xt: $599.99 $399.99 at HP

Save $200 - This powerful PC is designed to fit perfectly into your creative workspace. Featuring a quad-core Intel Core i3 with 8GB of RAM (dual channel), 256GB SSD and Wi-Fi 5 connectivity, it offers plenty of connectivity option into a very compact form factor.View Deal

Dell Inspiron 27 7000 Series touch PC: $1449.99 $1249 at Dell

Save $199 - Dell has this iMac-esque Inspiron 27 7000 Series touch on offer. Right now, you can get this model with an Intel Core i7 processor, 12GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD for just $1249. It comes with a 27-inch FHD touch display and one year McAfee Small Business security antivirus

Black Friday computer deals UK

We're starting to see a huge amount of great early Black Friday computer deals over in the UK in the lead up to November 27. In fact, many retailers have gone live with their Black Friday deals now in the week leading up to Black Friday.

Lenovo IdeaCentre AIO 330 PC: £349.99 £259.99 at Lenovo

Save £90 - Use the eCoupon SNEAKPEAK to get this price. The stylish yet practical IdeaCentre AIO 330 meets all these requirements of a capable home or business all-in-one PC with a quad-core Intel processor, 8GB of memory and a 1TB HDD.

Jumper EZ Box Core i3 PC: £207.99 £203.99 at Amazon

A challenger brand that punches well above its weight, the EZ Box comes with a Core i3 processor from Intel with 8GB of RAM and 128GB onboard storage. It is small, quiet and yet packs a lot of connectivity options including two HDMI ports and a Type-C connector.View Deal

Fierce gaming PC with RTX3070 GPU: £1040.95 at Amazon

You won't find a cheaper PC with an Nvidia Geforce RTX 3070. This one comes from FiercePC and is powered by an Intel Core i5 9400F with 8GB of RAM and a 1TB HDD. There's even Wi-Fi but to keep costs low, Fierce PC only offers Windows 10 trial

Apple Mac Mini (M1, 2020): £682.94 at Amazon

Save £17 - Apple has updated one of its most iconic computers with the latest M1 CPU. For many people, this is exciting, as it means the Mac Mini no longer feels like it's being neglected by Apple. There's 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD and that 8-core CPU/8-core GPU M1 processor.View Deal

Should you buy Black Friday computer deals now?

We're getting into the full Black Friday computer deals season now, with only a week to go until the big day. However, should you wait for the official November 27 kick off date or grab an early offer now?

If you're deciding whether to jump on a Black Friday computer deal already, we'd consider three things; the price, the retailer, and the brand.

We'd usually expect to see a 4GB / 128GB configuration sitting at between $200 and $350 over Black Friday, barring any stunning flash sales. Meanwhile, an 8GB / 256GB spec is more likely to sit at between $350 and $450 over the holiday season. More powerful configurations offering i7 processors, 512GB or 1TB SSDs and additional GPUs do drop further in price over Black Friday computer deals, but generally don't find themselves below $500.

That all means that if you spot a nice set of specs at a price lower (or in the same region as) previous Black Friday computer deals, it's well worth grabbing the early offer.

Your chosen retailer may also sway your decision as to whether or not you buy now or wait for November. Best Buy has placed a price guarantee on some of its early Black Friday offers, which means you can confidently shop knowing that your computer won't drop to a ridiculous price in a month's time. Amazon, Walmart, Dell, and HP are a little trickier, but if you spot a price you like on the perfect desktop PC, there's no guarantee it will be cheaper in November this time around.

If you're picking up an iMac or powerful desktop PC , you might want to think twice about jumping early. These are likely to get better offers as we get closer to November 27, and may even be reserved for flash sales over the weekend itself.

Where to find Black Friday gaming PC deals

If you're after a more RGB-friendly rig, you'll find plenty of Black Friday gaming computer deals hitting the shelves right now as well. We're rounding them all up on this page, but you can hunt down the specific spec you need by heading to retailers currently offering early Black Friday computer deals.

In the US, we'd recommend checking out Dell, Best Buy, and HP first - as they're all bringing their Black Friday offers forward this year. However, in the UK we'd head over to Amazon where you'll likely find discounts on rigs as well as peripherals and games as well.