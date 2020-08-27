Black Friday Apple Watch deals 2020: what we expect to see

Many people look forward to Black Friday as a way to get great tech for cheap, and one of the most popular gadgets to see sales is always the Apple Watch.

In last year's sales we saw plenty of discounts, especially on the then-two-year-old Apple Watch 3, but with some minor Apple Watch 4 deals here and there, and even one or two price drops for the then-brand-new Apple Watch 5.

By Black Friday 2020, we'd expect the Apple Watch 6 will be unveiled, so it's possible we could see some deals on that too. Generally, though, it seems likely the Apple Watch 4 will be the smartwatch we see plenty of great deals on.

Well, we hope to see plenty of fantastic sales and deals on all kinds of tech gadgets, including the Apple Watch for people who don't own one or want to upgrade from an older model, but iPhones, iPads, and other non-Apple products.

So when is Black Friday 2020? The biggest deals won't start until November, as the Black Friday date is November 27, 2020, but we'd expect some retailers to start their sales early – Amazon Prime Day 2020 may be in early October to kick things off. The Apple Watch could very well be part of the first wave of reductions.

To help you get an idea of what the Black Friday Apple Watch deals could bring in 2020, we're found the best sales from last year and list them below.

The best Black Friday Apple Watch deals last year

These are the best Apple Watch deals we found in Black Friday last year in the US and UK, and they should give you a good idea as to what deals we could see in 2020.

Of course, the same deals probably won't repeat exactly, because the devices listed will be a year older, but that could mean they might end up even cheaper.

Apple Watch 3, 38mm, GPS: originally £279 deal was £189 @ Argos

deal was £189 @ Argos Apple Watch 4, 40mm, GPS: originally $349 deal was $299 @ Best Buy

deal was $299 @ Best Buy Apple Watch 4, 44mm, GPS & cellular: originally £529 deal was £459 @ John Lewis

deal was £459 @ John Lewis Apple Watch 5, 40mm, GPS: originally $399 deal was $379 at Walmart

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

What will be the cheapest Apple Watch be on Black Friday?

Even during Black Friday two years ago, the Apple Watch 3 was discounted down to just $199 for the GPS-only model, so it's clear that the price of the slightly-order smartwatch could get pretty low.

Saying that, Apple typically discontinues Apple Watches that are more than two years old, so we might not actually see many Apple Watch 3 discounts. Instead, the Apple Watch 4 could be prime for the best discounts.

By that logic, the Apple Watch 5 could also have a deal or two on it.



(Image credit: Shutterstock)

You can learn more about Black Friday and shop more offers with our guide to Walmart Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2020.



You can also see more Apple Watch offers with our roundup of the best cheap Apple Watch prices and sales that are happening now.