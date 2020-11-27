The best Black Friday deals 2020: huge sales from Walmart, Best Buy, Target and more

It's November 27, which means the Black Friday deals are finally here, and we're already seeing a lot of new sales begin to appear.

So what's happened so far? The big drops are on the things we'd expect, with cheap 4K TVs, loads of good laptop sales (both high-end and cheap laptops too) but we're seeing a surge in kitchen and home appliances too, with vacuums and Instant Pots getting hefty discounts too.

What's clear is that retailers are bringing some of their lowest-ever prices on things like iPads, headphones and smart home goods, with everyone from Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy, and Target are all fighting it out right now to offer you the best Black Friday deals.

We've included them all here and - crucially - filtered out all the sub-par offers that aren't top-notch. Just a quick reminder though - many of these deals won't be around for long, so act quickly. And do check out our list of the best Black Friday deals under $50 in this list - they're great for Christmas gifts.

The biggest question we're asked every year: should you buy Black Friday deals now or wait for Cyber Monday? If you see a price you like we always recommend grabbing it - you can always re-buy at a cheaper price and return the original if you see further reductions on Cyber Monday, but we'd be surprised if that happened a lot as the sales have been happening for some time now. Don't forget we'll be updating this list constantly over the day, so bookmark this page now and keep checking back.

The best Black Friday deals you can buy now

Lowest Price Apple Watch 3, GPS-only, 38mm: $179 $119.99 at Amazon

Save $60 - Amazon has the best-selling Apple Watch 3 on sale for a record-low price of just $119.99 in this incredible Black Friday deal. The 38mm smartwatch features heart rate monitoring and GPS technology and provides up to 18 hours of battery life.

VIZIO 55-inch OLED 4K UHD SmartCast TV: $1,299.99 $899.99 at Best Buy

Save $400 – This is one of the best early Black Friday TV deals we've seen. Best Buy has this Vizio OLED TV down to an all-time low price of $899.99. The 55-inch 4K TV delivers a cinema-like picture experience thanks to OLED Ultra Color Spectrum technology, which brings one billion authentic colors to your screen.View Deal

Apple MacBook Air (M1): $999.99 $899.99 at B&H Photo

Save $100 - You rarely find brand new Apple products on sale so soon after being released, but right now for Black Friday you can save $100 off the new Apple MacBook Air with M1 Chip over at B&H Photo - while it lasts. This MacBook is currently our number one best laptop for 2020, so we absolutely recommend it. Want to double on storage? See this 512GB version for $1,149 (was $1,249).

LG CX 55-inch OLED 4K TV: $1,999.99 $1,399.99 at Best Buy (save $600)

Limited Stock - Don't miss Best Buy's stunning $300 off Black Friday deal on this absolutely fantastic 55-inch LG CX OLED today. Stocks are sure to thin fast, but this is quite literally one of the best TVs you can buy right now - and, one of our personally top-ranked displays for 2020.

Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $169.99 at Amazon (Save $80) Amazon's epic Black Friday deal has the AirPods Pro on sale for a record-low price of $169.99. The truly wireless earbuds feature active noise cancellation, and the wireless charging case delivers more than 24 hours of battery life. Note - It looks like stocks may be on their way out right now, but you can still buy it at this fantastic sales price. Note: these are temporarily out of stock, but you can buy them for the price ready for when they come in.

Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch (M1, 2020): $1,299.99 $1,199.99 at B&H Photo

Insignia 50-inch HD 4K smart TV: $349.99 $149.99 at Best Buy

Save $200 - Looking for a cheap 4K this Black Friday? this 50-inch Insignia is now on sale for just $149.99 right now. The smart TV comes equipped with Fire TV and Amazon Alexa fully built-in - not bad value at all if you're looking for a one-stop inexpensive TV that's useful right out of the box.



Instant Pot Duo Plus Mini 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker: $99.95 $79.99 at Amazon

Save $19.96 – Get the best-selling Instant Pot Duo Plus Mini on sale for just $79.99 in this early Amazon Black Friday deal. The pressure cooker combines nine popular kitchen appliances in one, and includes 13 one-touch programs.

Shark IQ Robot RV1000 WiFi Vacuum: $394 $199 at Walmart

Save $195 - One of Walmart's online-only headline deals is $100 off this robot vacuum if you're looking for a more convenient way to keep your home tidy. This is one of the best prices we've seen for a robot vacuum.

Apple iPad Air 4 | 64GB | Wi-Fi: $599 $569.99 at Amazon

Save $29 – This deal saves you $29 on the most affordable configuration of Apple's newest iPad. It's not quite the cheapest price we've seen so far on this highly desirable tablet, but it's looking like this one's going to sell out fast, so definitely act quickly if you want to bag one this side of 2021.

Beats Solo3 wireless on-ear headphones: $179 $119 at Amazon

Save $60 on the cheapest Beats Solo3 deal at Amazon. These high-performance wireless headphones come with Apple's W1 wireless chip under the hood, which not only give an impressive 40 hours of battery life, but have amazing wireless stability.

AncestryDNA: was $59 now $47 at Amazon (save $12)

AncestryDNA is top of our guide to the best DNA tests, and there's a further $12 off the already-reduced standard test for Black Friday. The kit will give you a huge amount of info about your heritage and ancestry, and the sheer number of users means you're in with a great chance of finding distant relatives.

Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote: $29.99 $17.99 at Amazon

Save $12 – The all-new Fire TV Stick Lite gets a first-time price cut in this early Amazon Black Friday deal. For just $17.99, the streaming player allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills and features an Alexa voice remote.

TCL 65-inch 4K Roku Smart TV: $498 $428 at Walmart

Save $70 on this 65-inch 4K TV at Walmart right now. That's pretty awesome value considering this TV is compatible with both Alexa and Google Assistant. With Roku TV built-in too, you'll have plenty of streaming options as well.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro: save $350 with new unlimited line, plus up to $950 with trade-in and switch at Verizon

New in today - the iPhone 11 Pro is now available with a $350 online exclusive at Verizon when you pick it up with a new unlimited line. If that wasn't all you can also trade-in to get up to $550 off, plus, another $400 off if you're switching over from another carrier.

Roku SE HD Streaming Player: $17 at Walmart

The Roku SE HD is the cheapest streaming device we're likely to see during Black Friday 2020. Offering HD streaming via an included HDMI cable, the SE offers the Roku smart platform and Roku remote for just $17.

Bose QC35 II: $349.99 $199 at Walmart

Save $250 – Bose is no stranger to great comfort and impressive sound quality, and the Bose QC35 II doesn't fall far from the tree. These wireless headphones also boast two levels of active noise cancellation, a two-microphone system, and are on sale for a massively low $199.

Insignia 6qt multi-function pressure cooker: $59.99 $29.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 – At half price, this Insignia 6qt pressure cooker is sure to be a popular buy this Black Friday at Best Buy. It's a fairly common sale item, but we don't normally see price cuts quite this low, so it's a great pick-up if you're looking for a versatile appliance that makes it easy to prepare all kinds of meals.

Fitbit Versa 2 40mm smartwatch: $199.95 $129 at Walmart

Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones: $350 $278 at Best Buy

Save $72 – The Sony WH-1000XM4 over-ear headphones are some of the best noise-cancelling headphones on the market, and they're seriously discounted with this Black Friday deal.

HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 15.6-inch: $1,599 $1,152 at HP

Use code 10STACKBFCM21 to save an absolutely eye-watering $578 on this top-of-the-line HP Spectre x360 15 today at the official HP Store Black Friday sale. This incredibly powerful machine has a 10th gen Intel Core i7, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and a GTX 1650 Ti graphics card - specs that will last you for a good few years and give you tons of power on tap. You can grab this $1,099 deal from Best Buy, but you're forgoing the GTX 1650 Ti GPU here and for the price difference you're getting a far better deal at HP.

Lenovo IdeaPad 1 14-inch: $229.99 $119.99 at Best Buy

Nectar Memory Foam Mattress: from $798 $499 + $399 of free gifts at Nectar

Tempur-Pedic Essential mattress: from $1,999 $1,199 at Tempur-Pedic

Save up to $800 – Tempur-Pedic has Black Friday deals across its range, and this 40% discount on the Tempur Pedic Essential mattress, the Tempur-Cloud, is the lowest price we've ever seen. This Black Friday sale is also offering up to $500 in savings on Tempur-Ergo Smart Base mattress sets, and you'll get a $300 gift with any mattress purchase.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro: $249.99 $169.99 at Amazon

Save $80 – For a limited time, you can get the Ring Video Doorbell Pro on sale for a record-low price of $169.99. The Ring Pro features advanced motion detection, and works with Amazon Alexa to send alerts to your Echo devices.

Dell XPS 13, Intel Core i3, 8GB RAM, 256GB: $849.99 $649.99 at Dell

Save $200 – This Dell XPS 13 is seeing a hefty price cut in Dell's Black Friday sale. While you're getting a slightly thicker bottom bezel on that screen than on some machines, the components here are outstanding: a 10th-gen Intel i3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD just can't be argued with at this price.

Samsung 2.1 Bluetooth Soundbar: $99 at Walmart

iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum: $274.99 $179.99 at Best Buy

This is a fantastic price for a robot vacuum. Best Buy has the iRobot Roomba 675 on sale for just $179.99 right now. The Wi-Fi-connected cleaner allows you to clean your floors remotely from anywhere via the compatible app, and can also be voice-controlled with Alexa and Google Assistant.

Surfshark | 2 years + 3 months free | $11.95 $2.49 per month | 83% saving

Woah there Surfshark! You're showing everybody else up at the moment when it comes to pure price. A solitary payment of $59.76 will give you 27 months of outstanding VPN service – that's thanks to its Black Friday promotion, which throws in an extra three months free.

Mixbook | 55% off with GIFT11

The best Black Friday deals: under $50

Google Nest Mini: $49 $18.98 at Walmart

Save $30 - If you're looking for a compact smart speaker, Walmart has the Google Home Mini on sale for just $18. The 2nd generation speaker works with the Google Assistant, enabling you to play music, check the weather, and control other smart home devices with your voice.

Tile Starter Pack: was $49.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - Constantly losing your keys or wallet? Use this handy Tile set to get instant, easy tracking. The Tile Starter Pack comes with 1 Mate and 1 Slim tile. Mate can attach to your keys, while Slim can slip inside a wallet, phone case or bag. Use the app on your phone to then keep track of them.

Bella Pro Series 4.2-qt. Analog Air Fryer: $59.99 $29.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 – Pick up a cheap air fryer deal at the Best Buy Black Friday sale. The Bella 4.2-qt air fryer allows you to air-fry, broil, bake, roast, and reheat with little to no oil, so you can enjoy your favorite fried foods with less guilt.

All-new Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote: $39.99 $27.99 at Amazon

Save $12 - You can get the all-new Fire TV Stick on sale for just $27.99 in this early Amazon Black Friday deal. The streaming player allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills, and features an Alexa voice remote.

Farberware 3.2-quart Oil-less Multi-Functional Fryer: $99 $49.88 at Walmart

Save $49 – Get the best-selling Farberware Fryer on sale at Walmart for $49.88. That's half-price for this versatile 3.2-quart fryer, which allows you to cook your favorite fried foods with less oil.

All-new Echo Dot (4th gen): $49.99 $28.99 at Amazon

Save $21 - The all-new Echo Dot is getting a first-time price cut at Amazon. The redesigned compact smart speaker works with Alexa to play music, answer questions, and control compatible smart home devices.

Blink Mini security camera: $34.99 $24.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - You can score a rare $10 price cut on the all-new Blink Mini Smart security camera at Amazo's Black Friday sale. The indoor HD camera works with Amazon Alexa and alerts your smartphone whenever motion is detected.

Amazon Echo Show 5: $89.99 $44.99 at Amazon

Save $45 - Right now, you can get the Amazon Echo Show 5 on sale for just $44.99. That's a 50% discount for the 5-inch display, which works with Amazon Alexa and allows you to watch your favorite content and connect with family and friends for video chats.

Tile Performance Pack: was $59.99 $44.99 at Amazon

Save $15 - Never lose your keys, wallet, bag or... whatever you don't want to lose, again. The Tile Performance Pack comes with 1 Pro (range of 400ft) and 1 Slim tile. Pro can attach to your keys, while Slim can slip inside a wallet, phone case or bag. Use the app on your phone to then keep track of them.

Insignia compact microwave: $69.99 $44.99 at Best Buy

Save $25 - This 0.7 Cu. Ft Insignia microwave may be cheap, but it's got absolutely fantastic user reviews over at Best Buy. What's more, thanks to a hefty $25 price cut you're getting it for well under $50 right now.

Roku Premiere: $40 $24 at Amazon

JLab Audio Studio ANC Wireless Headphones: $59.88 $39.88 at Walmart

Save $20 - These JLab Bluetooth headphones are half off during Walmart's early Black Friday sale. With the noise cancellation on, the manufacturer boasts you'll get 28 hours of playtime. They charge via Micro USB.

JLab Audio Go true wireless earphones: $29.88 $24.88 at Walmart

Save $5 - The JLab Audio Go Air true wireless earbuds are a real find for this price, allowing you to completely lose the wires and enjoy great sound for under $25 – snag them now before they sell out, as you’ll be paying 50% more if you don't act quickly.

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 portable Bluetooth speaker: $99.99 $49.99 at Best Buy

Save $50 - Grab the UE Wonderboom 2 for half price at Best Buy. This small but mighty portable Bluetooth speaker is the perfect companion for the garden or patio, or for trips to the park. If you want a more eye-catching speaker you can get the same deal on the red and blue versions.

The best Black Friday deals: TVs

Best deal VIZIO 55-inch OLED 4K UHD SmartCast TV: $1,299.99 $899.99 at Best Buy

Save $400 – This is one of the best early Black Friday TV deals we've seen, with Best Buy discounting this Vizio OLED TV to an all-time low price of $899.99. The 55-inch 4K TV delivers a cinema-like picture experience thanks to OLED Ultra Color Spectrum technology, which brings one billion authentic colors to your screen.

Insignia 50-inch HD smart TV: $349.99 $149.99 at Best Buy

Save $200 - Another cheap Black Friday TV deal at Best Buy, this 50-inch Insignia is now on sale for $149.99. The smart TV comes equipped with Fire TV and Amazon Alexa fully built in - not bad value at all if you're looking for a one-stop inexpensive TV that's useful right out of the box.

Sceptre 32-inch HD LED TV: $119.99 $88 at Walmart

Save $31.99 - If you're looking to pick up a cheap small-screen TV for the kitchen or bedroom, this Sceptre 32-inch is a fantastic option, and it's currently on offer in the Walmart Black Friday sale for just $88.

Toshiba 32-inch 720p smart Fire TV: $129.99 $119.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - This 32-inch Fire TV doesn't have 4K resolution as it's not large enough to take full advantage of it. But this is still a fantastic price for a smart TV that comes with a massive range of apps, enabling you to stream movies and shows from Disney+, Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, Hulu, and more. It's a great option if you're looking for a smaller display for a bedroom or kitchen.

Sceptre 50-inch 4K UHD LED TV: $279.99 $199.99 at Walmart

Save $80 - This is a fantastic price for a mid-size 4K TV. While it lacks smart capabilities, it delivers superb colors and clarity, and includes three HDMI ports so you can stream, browse, and listen to all of your favorite multimedia.

Sceptre 50-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: $499.99 $249.99 at Walmart

Save $250 – You can get a fantastic half-price early Black Friday deal on this 4K TV, which features smart tech to complement its stunning picture quality. It uses the Android TV platform and has Google Assistant built in, so you can use your voice to control both your TV and compatible smart home devices.

Samsung 58-inch Class 4K UHD Smart TV: $449.99 $398 at Walmart

Save $52 – If you just don't have room for the 65-inch or 70-inch version of this TV in your room – or don't want to spend the extra money – then the 58-inch Samsung TU7000 may be more to your liking. It still sports a 4K resolution and HDR support, and right now you can get more than $50 off the regular price.View Deal

Save $120 – This TCL 50-inch 4K TV is on sale for just $229.99 at Best Buy. It's compatible with the Google Assistant, and features a handy voice remote.

VIZIO 50-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: $349.99 $298 at Walmart

Save $51.99 - Grab this Vizio 50-inch 4K TV on sale for just $298 at the Walmart Black Friday sale. The smart TV works with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa for voice control, and the Quantum Color technology results in bright, bold colors and sharp contrast.

Samsung 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: $429.99 $328 at Walmart

Save $102 - This is a fantastic price for a mid-size 4K TV, you can get the best-selling Samsung 50-inch TV on sale for just $328. With a ton of smart capabilities, PurColor technology, and elegant slim design, it's a fantastic mid-range set for any living room.

LG 55-inch UN7000 Series 4K UHD TV: $399.99 $349.99 at Best Buy

Save $50 - The LG UN7000 Series might not be the top-end range from the tech giant, but this TV still manages to pack in an almost dizzying array of smart features for the price. You're getting HDR dynamic tone mapping, noise reduction and a sharpness enhancer, as well as full smart assistant compatibility.

Samsung The Frame 2020 32-inch HD TV: $599 $479 at Best Buy

Samsung 70-inch 6 Series 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV: $749.99 $529.99 at Best Buy

Save $220 on this Samsung 70-inch 4K TV at Best Buy. The 6 Series set features smart capabilities, and you'll get to experience clear, bold colors with sharp contrasts thanks to the Crystal 4K display.

Hisense 75-inch H65 Series Smart HD TV: $999.99 $599.99 at Best Buy

Save $400 – Hisense TVs offer excellent value even at their regular prices, with picture quality and specs to match the big-name brands, and this 70-inch set, which is packed with smart features, is an absolute steal at under $600. With Google Assistant and Chromecast built in, you're all set for voice control, and you're also getting Motion Rate 120 and DTS Sound Studio tech.

Samsung 55-inch QLED Q60T Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $749.99 $597.99 at Amazon

ALMOST GONE! Save $152 – Amazon's early Black Friday sale includes this Samsung QLED TV on sale for just $597.99. That's a serious saving on this 55-inch 4K TV, which delivers a cinema-like picture experience with bold, bright colors thanks to Quantum Dot technology.

LG 75-inch UN6970 Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $849.99 $649.99 at Best Buy

Save $200 - This massive 75-inch LG TV is on sale for $649.99 in the Best Buy Black Friday sale – that's a fantastic price for a premium big-screen TV. The 4K set delivers a cinema-like picture experience, and supports voice control via Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

Samsung 75-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: $849.99 $747.99 at Best Buy

Save $52 - Here's a great option from Samsung, proving that it's not just LG that can offer a great quality 75-inch TV for a bargain price. This Samsung 6 Series 4K TV delivers a bold, bright picture thanks to its PurColor technology, and supports Amazon Alexa for voice control.

LG CX 55-inch OLED 4K TV: $1,699.99 $1,399.99 at Best Buy (save $300)

Limited Stock - Don't miss Best Buy's stunning $300 off Black Friday deal on this absolutely fantastic 55-inch LG CX OLED today. Stocks are sure to thin fast, but this is quite literally one of the best TVs you can buy right now - and, one of our personally top-ranked displays for 2020.

Samsung 75-inch QLED Q70T Series TV: $2,199.99 $1,497.99 at Amazon

Save $702 - You can score an epic $700 discount on the Samsung 75-inch QLED TV just ahead of the Black Friday deals event. The Q70T Series TV delivers a premium picture experience thanks to Quantum Dot technology, and includes Amazon Alexa for voice control.

Samsung 85-inch Q950TS QLED 8K TV: $12,999 now $9,999 at Best Buy

Optoma UHD30 4K Gaming Projector: was $1,299 now $1,099 at Amazon (save $200)

Your TV or monitor too small for gaming? Then you'll want a gaming projector. The Optoma UHD30 can give you a screen up to 120 inches in size, and with its 240Hz refresh rate (at 1080p, 120Hz at 4K) and HDR10 support, paired with it's extremely low input lag and a $200 saving, it really is game on.



The best Black Friday deals: laptops and computing

Our number one laptop of 2020 Apple MacBook Air (M1): $999.99 $899.99 at B&H Photo

Save $100 - You rarely find brand new Apple products on sale so soon after being released, but right now for Black Friday you can save $100 off the new Apple MacBook Air with M1 Chip over at B&H Photo - while it lasts. This MacBook is currently our number one best laptop for 2020, so we absolutely recommend it.

Save $570 on an amazing ultrabook HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 15.6-inch: $1,729 $1,279 at HP

Use code 10STACKBFCM21 to save an absolutely eye-watering $500 on this top-of-the-line HP Spectre x360 15 today at the official HP Store Black Friday sale. This incredibly powerful machine has a 10th gen Intel Core i7, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and a GTX 1650 Ti graphics card - specs that will last you for a good few years and give you tons of power on tap. You can grab this $1,099 deal from Best Buy, but you're forgoing the GTX 1650 Ti GPU here and for the price difference you're getting a far better deal at HP.

Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch (M1, 2020): $1,299.99 $1,199.99 at B&H Photo

Lenovo IdeaPad 1 14-inch: $229.99 $119.99 at Best Buy

Acer Chromebook 715: $549.99 $299 at Walmart

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15-inch Laptop: $449.99 $299.99 at Best Buy

Save $150 on this core i3 laptop from Lenovo, perfect for both personal or light professional use. With up to 7.5 hours of battery life, you can work or play without having to worry about keeping a charger to hand. You're also getting a generous 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD inside this machine – excellent for the price.

HP x360 14-inch 2-in-1 Chromebook: $629 $379 at Best Buy

HP Pavilion 15.6-inch gaming laptop: $699.99 $449.99 at Best Buy

Save $250 - If you're looking for a gaming laptop for less than $500, one of your best bets is this HP Pavilion 15.6-inch FHD gaming laptop over at Best Buy. For just $450, you'll get a third-gen AMD Ryzen 5 4600H CPU, an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 GPU with 4GB of dedicated VRAM, 8GB RAM (expandable to 32GB), and 256GB PCIe NVMe SSD.

Dell XPS 13, Intel Core i3, 8GB RAM, 256GB: $849.99 $649.99 at Dell

HP Envy x360 2-in-1 13-3-inch: $999.99 $750 at Best Buy

New Dell Inspiron 15 3000 15.6-inch laptop: $499.99 $399.99 at Dell

Save $100 - This Dell Inspiron has a $100 discount, bringing the final price down to just $399 this week. That means you're picking up a full-sized 15.6-inch laptop for a fantastic price, with a Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, and Radeon Vega 8 graphics.

New Inspiron 14 5000 2-in-1 14-inch laptop: $779.99 $649.99 at Dell

Save $130 - There's a cutting-edge 11th-generation i5 processor inside this Dell laptop. Great for entertainment on the go, it features four flexible viewing modes and an expansive screen in a sleek, compact design, and has 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD.

MacBook Air (Intel, 2020): $999.99 $799.99 at Best Buy

Save $200 - This is probably the cheapest MacBook deal you'll see on Black Friday. With a 10th-generation Intel Core i3 processor, 256GB SSD and 8GB of RAM, all for $800, this is a bargain price for one of Apple's best laptops.

Acer Nitro 5 15.6-inch gaming laptop: $999.99 $949 at B&H Photo

Save $50 - With an RTX 2060 graphics card, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD, this Acer Nitro 5 has some eye-wateringly powerful components for the money. The catch? It's got a 9th gen Intel Core i5 processor – which is a little older and slower than most of the current Intel and AMD models.

MacBook Pro 13-inch (Intel, 2020): $1,299 $1,149.99 at Best Buy

Dell XPS 13 Touch: $1,599.99 $1,099.99 at Dell

Lenovo Yoga C940 2-in-1 laptop: $1,599 $1,199.99 at Best Buy

Save $400 - This highly capable 2-in-1 ultrabook has a huge $400 discount right now at Best Buy. With a 10th-gen Intel Core i7-1065G7, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD, this Lenovo has specs that will challenge the very best offerings from Apple and Dell, and at a much lower price thanks to this Black Friday deal.

Apple Mac mini (M1, 2020): $699 $649 at B&H Photo

Save $50 - Sure, it's not a laptop but did you know the brand new Mac Mini (with new M1 chip no less) is on sale right now at B&H Photo? This is one powerful little machine for the money and fantastic if you need a desktop but space is at a premium.

Windows 10 Home: $109 $99 with promo code 52BKFCYM38 at Newegg

The best Black Friday deals: tablets

Lowest price on this 2020 iPad 2020 Apple iPad 10.2-inch - 32GB: $329.99 $279.99 at Best Buy

View Deal

Save $29 – This deal saves you $29 on the most affordable configuration of Apple's newest iPad, with its 10.9-inch Liquid Retina screen and 12MP rear camera.

2020 Apple iPad 10.2-inch - 128GB: $429 $359.99 at Best Buy

Need more storage from your iPad? You can get $70 off the top storage 128GB iPad 10.2-inch right now from Best Buy. This is a significant discount, and it's the best price we've seen so far for a fantastic iPad.

Apple iPad Air 3 | 64GB | Wi-Fi: $599 $429.99 at Best Buy

Save $70 – Sure, it's not quite the latest iPad Air on the market, but if you want to grab one for a real bargain price, Best Buy's latest Black Friday sale can score you a 2019 model for real cheap right now. Also see: 256GB iPad Air $649 $549 ($100 off)

All-new Kindle: $89.99 $59.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - The 2019 Amazon Kindle is on sale for $59.99 at Amazon. That's the lowest price we've found for the 6-inch e-reader that features a built-in adjustable font light so you can enjoy reading your favorite books indoors and outdoors.

Fire 8 Kids Edition Tablet: $139.99 $79.99 at Amazon

Save $60 - The Fire 8 Kids Edition Tablet is back down to its lowest price ever at Amazon. The 8-inch tablet comes in a kid-proof case with a built-in stand and includes access to over 20,000 apps, games, books, videos, audiobooks, and educational content.

All-New Fire HD 10: $149.99 $79.99 at Amazon

The all-new Fire HD 10 tablet gets a massive $70 price cut at Amazon. The 10-inch tablet allows you to enjoy your favorite apps like Netflix, Facebook, and Hulu and provides up to 12 hours of battery life.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 - 128GB: $649.99 $519.99 at Amazon

Save $130 - However, this 128GB Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 is available for its lowest price ever at Amazon right now. That's a fantastic offer that knocks $130 off the original price tag to bring the 10.5-inch tablet down to just $519.99.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (128GB): $959 $599 at Best Buy

Save $360 - Best Buy members can save $360 on a baseline (but still awesome) specification Surface Pro 7 at Best Buy. We did see it $100 cheaper a few days ago, but below $700 is still a discount worth having. Included in this tablet deal is a black Surface Cover (worth at least $100), allowing you to use this great little tablet as a laptop if you want that added flexibility. You can sign up for a Best Buy membership here.

The best Black Friday deals: smartwatches and wearables

Going fast Apple Watch SE 40mm: $309 $289 on Amazon

Save $20 - Amazon has the Apple Watch SE on sale for $289. The New Apple Watch SE is a good choice if you're looking for the smartwatch essentials in a modern chassis with a bit more power than the Series 3.

Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm, GPS): $399 $329.98 at Amazon

The all-new Apple Watch Series 6 gets a massive $70 price cut at Amazon in this early Black Friday deal. The all-new 40mm smartwatch features a new S6 processor, blood oxygen monitoring, an ECG app, and elevation tracking. This specific deal is for the Apple Watch 6 with a Product Red sport band. If you're interested in a Black, White, or Navy sport band, you can still find the smartwatch on sale for $350.

Fitbit Inspire 2 Fitness Tracker: $99 $69 at Walmart

You can score a $30 price cut on the Fitbit Inspire 2 fitness tracker at the Walmart Black Friday sale. The ultra-slim activity tracker is made for everyday wear, offers 24/7 heart rate monitoring, and provides up to 10 days of battery life.

Fitbit Versa 2 40mm smartwatch: $179 $129 at Best Buy

Pick up a Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch (40mm) at a $40 off discount with this Black Friday deal. The Fitbit Versa 2 packs an AMOLED display, sleep and fitness tracking, and up to 5 days of battery life at a compelling price.View Deal

Garmin Vivoactive 3 Smartwatch: $249 $129.99 at Amazon

Save $120 - The Vivoactive 3 helps you monitor your fitness level with VO2 max and keeps an eye on how you handle stress, plus has a battery life of up to 7 days in smartwatch mode. For a limited time, you can score a $120 price cut on the smartwatch at Amazon.View Deal

Save $79 - Amazon has had the lowest price on the Apple Watch Series 3 for a while now, but you've got another chance to grab it for just $119. This is a great price on a super cheap Apple smartwatch that is still fully supported by the latest updates.

Fitbit Ionic Smartwatch $299 $198.95 at Walmart

Save $51 - Early Walmart Black Friday sales are offering the Fitbit Ionic smartwatch for just $198.95 right now. The water-resistant fitness tracker includes GPS technology and tracks heart rate, activity, sleep, and calories burned.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 - 41mm: $429.99 $339 at Amazon

Save $60.99 - The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 has just hit its lowest price yet at Amazon, courtesy of a $60 discount. That's a great saving considering this watch is still fairly new to the market, and hasn't seen its first major price drops yet. If you've been holding out for those Samsung Galaxy Watch deals then, now's the time to pounce.

The best Black Friday deals: headphones and audio

Our top rated ANC headphones Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones: $350 $278 at Best Buy

Save $72 - The Sony WH-1000XM4 over-ear headphones, some of the best noise-canceling headphones on the market, are seriously discounted at $72 off with this Black Friday deal. These are currently TechRadar's top-rated wireless headphones, beating out many others in product testing. Also available at the same price at Best Buy.

Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $169.99 at Amazon

Save $80 - Amazon's epic Black Friday deal has the AirPods Pro on sale for a record-low price of $169 when you apply the additional $29 coupon at checkout. The truly wireless earbuds feature active noise cancellation, and the wireless charging case delivers more than 24 hours of battery life. Note - Amazon is currently listing these are out of stock, but you can still order them at this price currently.

Bose QC35 II: $349.99 $199.99 at Walmart

Save $50 - Bose is no stranger to great comfort and impressive sound quality, and the Bose QC35 II doesn't fall far from the tree. These wireless headphones also boast two levels of active noise cancellation, a 2-microphone system, and are on sale for a massively low $99.99.

JLab Audio Studio ANC Wireless Headphones: $59.88 $39.88 at Walmart

Save $20 - These JLab Bluetooth headphones are half off during Walmart's early Black Friday sale. With the noise cancellation on, the manufacturer boasts you'll get 28 hours of playtime. They charge via Micro USB.

JLab Audio Go true wireless earphones: $30 $24.88 at Walmart

The JLab Audio Go Air true wireless earbuds are a real find for this price, allowing you to truly lose the wires for just $25 - snag them now before they sell out, as you’ll be paying 50% more if you don't act quickly.

JBL Live 300 true wireless earbuds: $149.95 $74.95 at Amazon

Amazon Echo Buds | $129.99 $79.99 at Amazon

Save $50 on the Amazon Echo Buds, bringing the wireless earbuds down to just $79.99. That's great value for money when you consider competitor pricing right now, and a great chance to test out these beginner true wireless earbuds.



JBL Live 650BTNC noise-cancelling headphones: $199.99 $99.99 at Best Buy

Jabra Elite Active 65t true wireless earbuds: $139.99 $99.99 at Best Buy

Save $40 - These fantastic, sports-friendly earbuds have $40 off with this Black Friday deal. Designed for athletes, the earbuds are sweat-resistant and feature a built-in motion sensor that lets you track fitness efforts.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: $169.00 $139.99 at Walmart

Sony WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds: $229 $168 at Best Buy

Save over $61on the best wireless earbuds of 2020 at Best Buy, which is the lowest price we've seen so far for the Sony WF-1000XM3. Featuring industry-leading noise cancellation, brilliant sound, and a fantastic battery life, the Sony WF-1000XM3 have consistently ranked as TechRadar's favorite pair of wireless earbuds.

Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones: $299.99 $169.99 at Best Buy

Save $130 - Best Buy has the best-selling Beats Solo Pro on sale for a record-low price of $179.99 for Best Buy members. The wireless headphones provide an impressive 22-hours of battery life and are available in Dark Blue, Light Blue, and Red.

Samsung 2.1 Bluetooth Soundbar: $99 at Walmart

VIZIO 4.1 Wireless Bluetooth Soundbar: $129 at Walmart

The best Black Friday deals: gaming and consoles

Latest stock options PS5: Where to buy the PlayStation 5 right now

If you're here for a PlayStation 5 deal, you'll likely be disappointed. The console is out now, but a lot of retailers are out of stock in the US and they're particularly hard to come by right now. Use the link above for our article running down all the latest PlayStation 5 stock, but it's more a case of finding a console rather than looking for a discount.

Oculus Quest 2 (64GB): $299 at Walmart

Xbox Series X: Where to buy Microsoft's next-gen console

Xbox Series S: Where to buy Microsoft's cheaper new console

Nintendo Switch Lite | carry case | 128GB memory card: $287.97 $239.97 at Best Buy

Save $50 - Best Buy has this full bundle costing $287.97 when purchased separately, and it's true you're saving some cash with this $50 discount, however it's worth noting that the 128GB memory card is available on sale elsewhere as well. It's easier to grab this all in one place, but this isn't as good a bundle offer as it appears at first glance.

Nintendo Switch - Animal Crossing: New Horizons edition: $299.99 at Amazon

The Nintendo Switch has seen its fair share of stock difficulties over the past couple of months (and even the last few days as demand has surged once again in the latest Black Friday deals). However, Amazon is offering a safe bet at grabbing a console right now - though shipping is only available from January 21, 2021.

SanDisk 512GB microSDXC for Switch: was $129.99 now $79.99 at Amazon (save $50)

This is a big saving on a huge microSD card. 512GB gets you an awful lot of additional game storage space for your Nintendo Switch. They only problem you'll have is working out which games you're going to fill it up with.

Seagate 2TB Game Drive for PlayStation 4 PS4 Portable External Hard Drive: $85 $75 at Walmart

Upgrade any-generation PS4 with the Seagate 2TB portable external hard drive which is getting a rare $10 price cut at the Walmart Black Friday sale.

Star Wars: Squadrons and more on PS4/Xbox One/Switch: $25 at Walmart

Death Stranding and more on PS4/Xbox One: $20 at Walmart

Turtle Beach Recon 70 headset: $39 $23 at Walmart

$45 off Razer Kraken Tournament Edition THX 7.1 Surround Sound Gaming Headset: $99.99 $54.99 at Amazon

FIFA 21: $50.94 $28 at Walmart

Madden NFL 21: $34.88 $28 at Walmart

Marvel Avengers: $49.94 $30 at Walmart

This is a great chance to pick up Marvel Avengers for just $30. The superhero brawler lets you play as all your favorite Marvel characters, and Spider-Man is a PlayStation exclusive. While this PS4 version will also work on PS5, a next-gen upgrade isn't coming until 2021.

The best Black Friday deals: smart home

Rare discout All-new Echo Dot (4th gen): $49.99 $28.99 at Amazon

Save $21 - The all-new Echo Dot is getting a first-time price cut at Amazon bringing the price down to just $28.99. The compact smart speaker works with Alexa to play music, answer questions, and control compatible smart home devices.

Amazon Echo Dot 3rd generation: $39.99 $18.99 at Amazon

Save $20 -Prime Day is back - you can get this tiny voice-powered speaker for just $18.99 and invite Amazon into your home multiple times. The compact smart speaker works with Amazon Alexa to play music, answer questions, and control compatible smart home devices.

Amazon eero 6 dual-band mesh Wi-Fi 6 router: $129 $103 at Amazon

Blink Mini security camera: $34.99 $24.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - You can score a rare $10 price cut on the all-new Blink Mini Smart security camera at Amazo's Black Friday sale. The indoor HD camera works with Amazon Alexa and alerts your smartphone whenever motion is detected.

Lenovo Smart Clock Essential: $49 $24.80 at Walmart

Save $25 - Walmart has the Lenovo Smart clock for 50% off during its Black Friday sale. The smart clock has the Google Assistant built in for hands-free control and features a speaker so you can listen to music, news, podcasts, and more.



Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote: $29.99 $17.99 at Amazon

Save $12 - The all-new Fire TV Stick Lite gets a first-time price cut in this early Amazon Black Friday deal. For just $17.99, the streaming player allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills and features an Alexa voice remote.

All-new Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote: $39.99 $27.99 at Amazon

Save $12 - You can get the all-new Fire TV Stick on sale for just $27.99 in this early Amazon Black Friday deal. The streaming player allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills and features an Alexa voice remote.

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: $49.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - Stream your favorite content in 4K resolution with HDR too with the 4K Fire TV Stick that's on sale for just $29.99. The streaming player includes an Alexa voice remote so you can use your voice to control your TV.

Amazon Echo Show 5: $89.99 $44.99 at Amazon

Right now, you can get the Amazon Echo Show 5 on sale for just $44.99. That's a 50% discount for the 5-inch display that works with Amazon Alexa and allows you to watch your favorite content and connect with family and friends from around the world.

Ring Peephole Cam Smart video doorbell: $129.9 9 $69.99 at Amazon

Save $60 - For a limited time, you can get the Ring Peephole Cam on sale for a record-low price of $69.99. The Alexa-enabled doorbell allows you to monitor your door from anywhere and is designed to replace your peephole with no wiring or drilling required.

Fire TV Cube: $119.99 $79.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - For a limited time, you can get the powerful Fire TV Cube on sale for $79.99. That's a $40 discount and the lowest price we've found for the hands-free 4K streaming player that's Alexa compatible.

Roku Premiere: $40 $24 at Amazon

Ring Alarm 5 Piece Kit + Echo Dot (3rd Gen): $239.98 $119.99 at Amazon

Save $119.99 - There's an $80 discount on the Ring Alarm 5 piece Kit - and you'll receive a free 3rd generation Echo Dot at Amazon's early Black Friday sale. The Ring Alarm includes a base station, keypad, contact sensor, motion detector, and a range extender.

Fire TV Recast: $229.99 $129.99 at Amazon

Save $100 - The Fire TV Recast is a DVR that allows you to watch and record your favorite shows at home with no monthly fees. The Alexa-enabled device is currently on sale for $129.99.

Ring Video Doorbell 3: $199 $139.99 at Amazon

Save $60 - Amazon has the all-new Ring Video Doorbell 3 on sale for $139.99. That's the lowest price we've found for the Ring 3, which now includes improved motion detection, privacy zones and audio privacy, and dual-band WiFi connectivity.

Ring Video Doorbell 3 and Echo Show 5: $289.98 $149.99 at Amazon

Save $139.9 - Amazon's Black Friday deal includes a $50 discount on the Ring Video Doorbell 3 and a free Echo Show 5. You can connect your Alexa-enabled Ring doorbell with your Echo device so you can see and talk to visitors completely hands-free.

Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus: $229.99 $159.99 at Amazon

Save $70 - The rarely discounted Ring 3 Plus gets a $70 price cut in this early Amazon Black Friday deal. The Alexa-enabled doorbell now features 4 extra seconds of video to show you what happened before motion was triggered, so you'll always know who's at your door.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro: $249.99 $169.99 at Amazon

Save $80 - For a limited time, you can get the Ring Video Doorbell Pro on sale for a record-low price of $169.99. The Ring Pro features advanced motion detection and works with Amazon Alexa to send alerts to your Echo devices.

Ring Floodlight Camera with Echo Show 5: $338.99 $189.99 at Amazon

Save $149 - A fantastic bundled deal, you can save $60 on the Ring Floodlight Camera and get a free Echo Show for a total savings of $149. The Ring Floodlight Camera works with Alexa so you can see and talk to visitors with your compatible Echo device.

Google Nest Mini: $49 $29 at Walmart

Save $20 - If you're looking for a compact smart speaker, Walmart has the Google Home Mini on sale for just $29. The 2nd generation speaker works with the Google Assistant to play music, check the weather, and control other smart home devices using just your voice.

The best Black Friday deals: smartphones and plans

Today's top iPhone deal Apple iPhone 11 Pro: save $350 with new unlimited line, plus up to $950 with trade-in and switch at Verizon

New in today - the iPhone 11 Pro is now available with a $350 online exclusive at Verizon when you pick it up with a new unlimited line. If that wasn't all you can also trade-in to get up to $550 off, plus, another $400 off if you're switching over from another carrier.

Apple iPhone XS: $1/month with a new unlimited plan at AT&T

AT&T's Black Friday deals have yielded a fantastic price on the iPhone XS - an older phone, but one that's still wildly powerful. Get yesteryear's flagship for just $1 a month right now when you pick it up with a new unlimited line at AT&T - no trade-ins required!

Apple iPhone 12: Save $700 with trade-in and new unlimited line at Verizon

Verizon's latest Black Friday flash sale has landed us one of the cheapest prices yet on the new iPhone 12 this week. Available now is a really generous $700 off trade-in deal that's eligible with a new unlimited line. Together, you're looking at paying just $99 for your phone over 24 months after your monthly rebate.

Google Pixel 5 unlocked: $699 $599.99 at Best Buy

Save $100 - The Google Pixel 5 is barely over a month old but Best Buy has just launched what has to be one of their best Black Friday phone deals today. Activate your device immediately and you'll save $100 instantly on an unlocked phone - no trade-ins or upgrades required!

Apple iPhone 12 Mini: free with an eligible trade-in and new unlimited line at Verizon

A $700 trade-in discount on the iPhone 12 Mini can actually put this brand new little wonder into your hand for effectively no cost. Again, this one's courtesy of the Verizon Black Friday flash sale, so you've got until next Wednesday to snag yourself a really great little trade-in deal.

Apple iPhone SE: $47 $30/mo at Mint Mobile

If you're looking for an overall package that's extremely good value, check out Mint Mobile's limited time iPhone SE offer. They'll knock a couple of bucks off your monthly finance bill plus give you a whole two years of premium wireless for $15 a month. All in all, you can bring your bill down to just $30 a month right now - superb value.

Apple iPhone XR: up to $210 off with trade-in at Apple

Apple's iPhone trade-in program can knock up to a massive $210 off an iPhone XR right now. Whether you're looking for a carrier-specific version or an unlocked device, all are applicable and available right now via Apple - great for those who need some flexibility or choice.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2: $1999 down to $999 at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus, 128GB: $1,199 $679 at B&H

Samsung Galaxy Note 20, 128GB: $999 $699 at Best Buy

Save $300 - Pick up an Unlocked version of the new Samsung Galaxy Note 20 with a whopping $250 off with this early Black Friday deal. The standard Note 20 is a fast flagship with great cameras, 5G connectivity and, of course, the S Pen stylus.

Samsung Note 20 Ultra, 128GB: $1,299 $999 at Best Buy

Save $300 - Snag an Unlocked version of the top-tier Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra for $300 off with this early Black Friday deal. The Note 20 Ultra is, as its title describes, a truly exceptional smartphone with the best specs money can buy, a great camera suite capable of 50x 'Space Zoom,' and of course, the S Pen stylus.

Google Pixel 4 64GB: $799 $519.99 at Amazon

Save $279 - The Google Pixel 4 is an admirable jump from the Pixel 3, with an extra telephoto lens, better software, and a snazzy design. Get it for $279 off ahead of the Amazon Black Friday sales, making it more than $150 cheaper than the new Pixel 5, for a phone that some would argue is just as capable.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus, 128GB: $1,199 $749 at Best Buy

Save $450 over the course of a two-year contract with this Black Friday deal. No trade-ins required here, just activate your Verizon contract and get a big discount on a flagship phone with fast speeds, great cameras, and a massive battery.

OnePlus 8 Pro 256GB (Unlocked): $999 $799.99 at Amazon

Anker PowerCore Essential 20,000mAh: was $42.97 now $29.49 at Amazon (save $13.48)

Keep your devices powered up when you're away from an outlet with the Anker PowerCore portable charger. Its 20,000mAh capacity can provide multiple smartphone recharges, and you can charge two devices at the same time.

Anker PowerCore Redux 10,000mAh: was $39.99 now $27.99 at Amazon (save $12)

Small, but mighty. The PowerCore Redux portable charger is small enough to fit in your pocket, but powerful enough to recharge most smartphones twice over before it needs to be topped up itself - and it's now $12 cheaper with this Black Friday deal.

Anker PowerCore 13,000mAh: was $31.99 now $22.39 at Amazon (save $9.60)

The PowerCore 13,000mAh is capable of charging an iPhone 8 almost five times over, an iPhone X three times, or an iPad Air 2 once. Plus, you can charge two devices simultaneously - because it's good to share.

The best Black Friday deals: camera and drones

GoPro Hero 9 Black $449 $399 at Amazon

Canon PowerShot G7X Mark III: $749.99 $649 at Amazon

Sony ZV1: $798 $698 at B&H Photo

DJI Mavic Air Fly More Combo $1,149 $849 at B&H Photo Video

