Raksha Bandhan: Best tech gifts to get for your sister

Raksha Bandhan day is almost a week away, and it is the perfect time to get the perfect gift for your sibling. We have a few great tech products to recommend to you as gift ideas for Raksha Bandhan.
Surprise your brother or sister this Raksha Bandhan with these tech gift ideas on this Raksha Bandhan. Go through each of these gift ideas we have curated, which comes with various gadgets and products from all price points. Select one that you think suits your sibling the most and make this Raksha Bandhan a very memorable day for them.
Raksha Bandhan tech gift ideas for sister
Amazon Kindle is one of the best gifts you can give to your sister if she loves reading. Kindle 10th gen is the 10th iteration of the Kindle series of e-book readers. It comes with a 6-inch e-ink display, with support for backlight. It can hold thousands of books, which you can upload or buy from Kindle store.
Echo Dot will be a good gift for your sister for this Raksha Bandhan. The 4th generation of Echo Dot comes with a new design, and a better speaker output compared to the older model. Alexa now supports talking back in Amitabh Bachchan's voice in Echo Dot.
Fujifilm Instax 9 Mini is a fun little handheld camera that lets you print instant photos. It would be a great little gift to get you little sister if she's into photography. Just like the old Polaroid cameras, it lets you take photos and gives out instant prints that develops after 2 minutes.
A pair of good true wireless earbuds would be a great Raksha Bandhan gift for your sister. Realme Buds Air 3 Neo is a great budget true wireless earbuds to get for under Rs. 2,000. It comes with great sound quality for the price and great battery life.
Price: Rs. 1,999
If your sister fancies a neckband instead of TWS, you can get her this neckband from Sony. It comes with nice audio quality for the price and will last for 25 hours on a single charge. Sony WI-C100 is a great neckband under Rs. 2,000.
Want to gift a cute little Bluetooth speaker instead? JBL Go 2 is a great option to buy for your sister. It comes with good audio quality for something of this size, and it looks cute too.
This could be a cute little gift for your sister. It is a reusable notebook made with stone paper. There is 120 papers in the notebook, with both ruled and unruled pages.
Rs. 1,199
