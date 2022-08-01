Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022: Everything you need to know

Amazon has announced that its next big sale the Amazon Great Freedom Festival will be conducted from August 6 to 10.

Amazon already has the teasers for the sale up. This sale comes after the grand success of this year’s Amazon Prime Day sale. We will talk about everything to know about this upcoming sale on Amazon.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022 will start on August 6 12.00 a.m. and will go on till August 10 11.59 p.m. The sale will also start early for Prime members with Prime early access.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022: Card offers

Amazon sales usually comes with card offers, and these card offers brings great deals usually. For Great Freedom Festival 2022, Amazon has tied up with SBI card for 10% instant discount.

There is also a new offer for first time Amazon users. There is a 10% cashback on your first purchase.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022: New launches

(Image credit: Amazon)

Amazon Prime Day had many Prime Day special launches to go with the sale. Great Freedom Festival also has some launches coinciding with the sale. Let’s take a look at them:

iQoo 9T

(Image credit: Amazon)

iQoo 9T was prematurely announced last week and it will go on sale from August 4. It will continue having its launch offers on the Great Freedom Festival sale.

This is the first Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 phone to go on sale in India. It comes with a 6.78-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. There is a 50MP triple camera setup and the phone is backed up by a 4700mAh battery and comes with 120W fast charging.

OnePlus 10T

(Image credit: OnePlus)

OnePlus’s latest phone OnePlus 10T is launching on August 3rd. The phone would be going on sale with the Great Freedom Festival.

The phone will come with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is powered by Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 SoC. There will be a 50MP triple camera on the back. A 4800mAh battery backs up the phone, and there will be support for a 150W super fast charging and possibly an 80W charging on different variants.

LG Gram Laptops

(Image credit: Amazon)

LG launched its latest Gram series of laptops in India. It will go on sale at the Great Freedom Festival sale.

The laptops come in 14-inch, 16-inch and 17-inch variants, and are named LG Gram 14, LG Gram 16 and LG Gram 17. All the laptops are powered by Intel Core i7 12th Gen chipsets.

HP Victus

(Image credit: HP)

HP launched its latest AMD Ryzen 7 5800H powered gaming laptops in India, and it will go on sale on Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022.

The laptop comes with two different GPU configurations, onan with a Nvidia GTX 3050 GPU and the other with a Nvidia GTX 1650 GPU. The laptops comes with a 16.1-inch Full HD display with a refresh rate of 144Hz.