Best Google Pixel 6 Pro cases: the best looks and safety

The best Google Pixel 6 Pro cases have a dual purpose. They keep your new phone safe and free of any knocks but they also add an extra dose of personality thanks to looking pretty stylish.

Your Google Pixel 6 Pro is expensive but that doesn't mean that a new case for it has to cost a fortune. We've looked at various Google Pixel 6 Pro cases covering plenty of different price ranges and requirements so there's something for everyone here.

We haven't had all of these Google Pixel 6 Pro cases in our test labs yet, but based on expert opinions and knowledge of the most reputable brands available, we think these are worth looking at.

Our selections take into account online reviews, brand reputation, product capability and unique features. There's sure to be the ideal choice for you here.

(Image credit: Google)

The official Google Pixel 6 Pro case is a fairly appealing one, ticking all the key boxes. It uses a dual-layer, shock-absorbing design with raised edges so your phone is reasonably secure from any bumps or knocks, including the screen and camera lens. Built with over 30% post-consumer recycled material, it's good for the environment too which is always a bonus.

Alongside that, it's suitably snug as you'd expect from the official article, although its color schemes are a little on the ordinary side. Still, you can't beat it for dependability.

(Image credit: Spigen)

2. Spigen Tough Armor Case The tougher choice Specifications Material: Polycarbonate Colors: Black, Gunmetal and Rose Gold TODAY'S BEST DEALS $17.99 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Military grade protection + Kickstand built-in Reasons to avoid - Quite thick

The Spigen Tough Armor Case is ready for the clumsiest of days. It uses a combination of TPU and Polycarbonate so there's plenty of protection from drops and scratches. Foam technology also gives an extra layer of protection so if you drop it, it can resist most shocks.

That all amounts to military grade protection which is always reassuring. In addition, the case also has a reinforced kickstand to enable you to use your phone for presentations or to watch videos. A small but useful bonus. The only real downside is that the case can be a bit chunky for some people's tastes.

(Image credit: Crave)

3. Crave Dual Guard Lots of color for your phone Specifications Material: Plastic Colors: Shaded Spruce, Berry, Black, Blush, Navy, Red and Slate TODAY'S BEST DEALS $14.99 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Attractive color options + Slim build Reasons to avoid - Screen protection isn't perfect

With plenty of color options, the Crave Dual Guard is immediately appealing to those keen to have a matching aesthetic. Alongside that is premium protection through multiple different materials plus a slightly raised edge to help the screen and camera during a fall. It's not a perfect raised edge but it helps a bit.

Elsewhere are tactile buttons that line up well with the case even if not everyone likes replacement buttons, plus it feels suitably easy to grip onto without any issue.

(Image credit: Caseology)

4. Caseology Parallax Protective Case 3D pattern on the rear Specifications Material: Plastic Colors: Ash Gray, Gold and Sage Green TODAY'S BEST DEALS $14.99 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Great ergonomics + Relatively slim Reasons to avoid - Limited color options

Sticking to professional color schemes suggest the Caseology Parallax Protective Case means business. That certainly seems to be the case when looking at its design. It has enhanced ergonomics as well as superior grip on each side so there's little chance of you dropping it.

If it does happen to slip from your grasp, raised bezels around the screen and camera ring should offer plenty of protection with the case certified with military grade protection. It works well with wireless chargers and you can add a screen protector too.

(Image credit: Spigen)

5. Spigen Ultra Hybrid A protective yet slim option Specifications Material: Plastic Colors: Crystal Clear and Matte Black TODAY'S BEST DEALS $15.99 View at Amazon $15.99 View at Amazon $17.99 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Still see your phone clearly + Raised bezels Reasons to avoid - Buttons won't appeal to all

The Spigen Ultra Hybrid case is a clear case so you can easily see which other color phone you chose. It has anti-yellowing technology too so the clarity shouldn't fade over time. Raised bezels mean that the screen and camera is protected when placed on flat surfaces, while there are large cutouts for cables and pronounced buttons too.

The latter won't appeal to everyone given they won't feel the same as your phone's buttons but other than that, this is a good example of a safe clear case right down to those ever handy raised bezels.

(Image credit: Poetic Guardian)

6. Poetic Guardian Case Protection is key with this case Specifications Material: Plastic Colors: Black, Blue, Green and Pink TODAY'S BEST DEALS $25.95 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Extensive protection + Built-in screen protector Reasons to avoid - Bulky build

Bulky it might be, but the Poetic Guardian case offers great protection. As expected, it has military grade drop protection but it goes a bit further than that.

It also has a built-in screen protector so you don't have to worry about any damage here, an anti-scratch clear back so you can still see your phone, plus it comes with an extra front frame for if you don't want to use the screen protector.

Extra raised lips and corners means everything about the case is very secure, to the detriment of its heft. It is a bit bulky.

(Image credit: Caseology)

7. Caseology Vault Protective Case A bulkier choice, but strong protection Specifications Material: Plastic Colors: Matte Black, Sage Green and Urban Gray TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Sleek design + Professional color scheme Reasons to avoid - Not exactly exciting colors

The Caseology Vault Protective Case keeps things simple but effective. Like other Caseology cases, it offers enhanced ergonomics with great Dia grip on each side for a secure hold anytime you're using your phone. Alongside that are raised bezels around the screen and camera. Military grade protection and wireless charging compatibility cover all the other bases too.

The colors are a little plain to choose from but otherwise, this is a fairly sleek case for the price and it has mostly everything one could need.

(Image credit: Foluu)

8. Foluu Case The silicone option Specifications Material: Silicone Colors: Black, Blue, Green and Purple TODAY'S BEST DEALS $8.99 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Made with liquid silicone rubber + Stylish color options Reasons to avoid - No mention of military grade protection

Stylish and offering plenty of different materials to protect your phone, the Foluu Case looks ideal on the surface. It has four different colors to choose from.

The case is made from liquid silicone rubber material so it's slim yet sturdy for handling most drops and falls. An inner microfiber cushion keeps things secure on the inside too with a raised edge that protects from scratches.

It works with a wireless charging pad too so there's no need to take it off any time soon with its slightly raised lips helping to protect the screen glass while the camera lens doesn't protrude at any point.

(Image credit: Supcase)

9. Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro Series Case Comes with a kickstand Specifications Material: Silicone and plastic Colors: Black TODAY'S BEST DEALS $21.99 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Very rugged design + Built-in screen protector and kickstand Reasons to avoid - Bit bulky

For a bulky but secure fit, the Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro has an absurd name but is very effective. Tested for up to 20 feet of dropping, its multi-layered TPU and Polycarbonate materials mean it's suitably tough. Alongside that are features like precise cutouts, a built-in screen protector plus a kickstand too.

It's a little on the bulky side as expected from such a case, but that's a small price to pay for decent security.

(Image credit: Imbzbk)

10. Imbzbk Shockproof Case Top protection with a stylish look Specifications Material: Polycarbonate Colors: Black TODAY'S BEST DEALS $14.89 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Military grade protection + Professional appearance Reasons to avoid - Bulky

Another bulky yet potent case, the Imbzbk Shockproof case lives up to its name. It offers military grade protection with a sturdy matte back cover that is made from hard premium polycarbonate material. That means less chance of scratches and no chance of fingerprints either. It also offers an anti-slip soft TPU rubber frame which means enhanced grip and a comfortable touch too.

Throw in raised edges to protect the screen and wireless charging support, and this is a reliable sounding case. Just bear in mind it's pretty bulky.