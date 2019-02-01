apca gold award 2018

Finalists: Best Company
Every company that's a finalist in this year's Australian PC Awards is up for the big one, and there can only be one! Which company impressed you the most in 2018 for its gear, its people, and the way they went about being magnificent every step of the way?
Asus
More info: Official website
Razer
More info: Official website
Thermaltake
More info: Official website
Synology
More info: Official website
Qnap
More info: Official website
Samsung
More info: Official website
Corsair
More info: Official website
AOC
More info: Official website
Acer
More info: Official website
TP-Link
More info: Official website
AMD
More info: Official website
MSI
More info: Official website
Logitech
More info: Official website