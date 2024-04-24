Our favourite premium headphones just got a sweet 35% discount – score Sennheiser's Momentum 4 for just AU$394

It's all well and good to want the best products available, but for most of us those premium products don't sit – easily, at least – in our price range. Luckily every now and then a deal comes along that dangles a high-quality product down to a height that we can comfortably reach. Thanks to Amazon, the premium pick in our list of the best headphones – which ignores price and focuses only on what is the best pair – is currently on sale for an ear-perking AU$394.

The Sennheiser Momentum 4 is an incredible pair of over-ear headphones, but that doesn't mean they're without competition. Our Sony WH-1000XM5 review also resulted in a five-star rating, as did our Sony WH-1000XM4 review and Bose has provided plenty of competition with their QuietComfort series. Point being, despite fantastic competitors, some of which are also on sale right now, the Momentum 4 is easy to recommend. They're exceptionally comfortable, provide incredible sound and call quality, have a foolproof app that allows for easy customisation and some of the best active noise-cancelling money can buy.



The feature that makes us feel comfortable calling the Momentum 4 headphones the best, though, is their colossal 60-hour battery life. We rarely come across pairs of headphones that come close to this figure, and to put it into greater context, it’s more than double the battery life of their closest competitor, the Sony XM5. If the thought of being caught in the gym or on the train with no headphone battery makes you sweat like a horror film character who realises only too late that the monster is behind them, the Momentum 4 cans are for you.

Sennheiser Momentum 4 (Special Edition) | AU$579.95 AU$394 (save AU$185.95) Sennheiser's fourth generation wireless over-ear cans are fantastic. In our five-star Sennheiser Momentum 4 review, we called these headphones "unbeatable". With active noise-cancellation, 60-hours of battery life and excellent sound quality, there are few pairs that can compete with the Momentum 4. Their regular design may be too plain for some, but few touches of copper this special edition provides fix that and retain their clean, attractive look. An absolute steal at this price.

We said in our review that Sony should be worried by the Momentum 4 – something we still claim to this day – so if you’re looking for a new pair of premium over-ears, Sennheiser should always be on your list of potential options. Not only do they comfortably compete in terms of sheer quality, but they also undercut their fierce competitor by some margin.

