Cans for peanuts: Amazon's new headphone sale has insane price cuts on Sony, Bose and more

There's never a bad time to upgrade your headphones, but there's something about good headphones and colder months that just go together. Whether you're looking for a pair to accompany you on the couch with an audiobook and a blanket, pretending you're in a Taylor Swift music video on the way to work or getting a workout in, Amazon has you covered.

With deals on some of our favourite headphones across different budgets and excelling in different areas, this audio bonanza is one not to be missed, particularly if you aren’t too keen on waiting till July for Prime Day 2024 to come calling. We’ve scoured the online retailer’s Aussie site and picked five of our favourite deals from Amazon's current array of discounts.

<a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com.au%2FSony-WH-1000XM5-Cancelling-Headphones-Multipoint%2Fdp%2FB09ZFD9CBB%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-22%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-22" data-link-merchant="Amazon AU"">Sony WH-1000XM5 | AU$548 AU$488.95 (save AU$59.05) Usually we wouldn't feature a deal with only a 10% discount, but for we had to make an exception for the Sony XM5. Also featured in our list of the <a href="https://www.techradar.com/au/news/audio/portable-audio/best-headphones-1280340" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon AU"">best headphones in Australia, where these headphones really excel is their active noise-cancellation. Earning 5 stars in our <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/sony-wh-1000xm5-wireless-headphones" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon AU"">Sony WH-1000XM5 review, these headphones sound wonderful, will block out all noise to let you enjoy your listening experience and an app you'll actually enjoy. They might not be wildly different from the Sony WH-1000XM4, but for a touch more money than their predecessors, now's the time to grab them.

<a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com.au%2FSennheiser-CX-Plus-True-Wireless%2Fdp%2FB09BB9NTXD%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-22%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-22" data-link-merchant="Amazon AU"">Sennheiser CX Plus earbuds | AU$259.95 AU$158 (save AU$101.95) While it's the CX True Wireless that features in the <a href="https://www.techradar.com/au/news/audio/portable-audio/best-headphones-1280340" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon AU"">best headphones in Australia, grabbing the improved CX Plus for considerably less is a deal we couldn't ignore.The biggest problem we had in our original <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/sennheiser-cx-true-wireless-review" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon AU"">CX True Wireless review was a lack of noise-cancelling. While the <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/sennheiser-cx-plus-true-wireless#:~:text=And%20the%20CX%20Plus%20True,eloquent%20in%20almost%20every%20respect." data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon AU"">CX Plus True Wireless review was awarded a lesser score because they weren't everything we hoped they would be, they added noise-cancellation and kept everything we already liked – that can't be bad. Improving on an already awesome pair of headphones and at more than AU$100 off their RRP, they're a steal.

<a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com.au%2FBeats-Fit-Pro-Cancelling-Built%2Fdp%2FB09Q3PBQJ2%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-22%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-22" data-link-merchant="Amazon AU"">Beats Fit Pro | AU$299.95 AU$248 (save AU$51.95) If you're looking for earbuds to elevate your workouts, there are none better than these Beats. Earning our <a href="https://www.techradar.com/au/news/audio/portable-audio/best-headphones-1280340#section-the-best-headphones-for-workouts" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon AU"">best headphones for workouts award, these stay secure in your ear, can resist any amount of sweat and will get you in the zone by blocking outside noise. While iPhone users gain access to their full benefits like spatial audio, Android owners can still enjoy these excellent wireless buds too, and they aren't regularly discounted.

<a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com.au%2FStudio3-Wireless-Cancelling-Over-Ear-Headphones%2Fdp%2FB08SW9H3N1%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-22%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-22" data-link-merchant="Amazon AU"">Beats Studio 3 | AU$499.95 AU$279 (save AU$220.95) While there might be better over-ear headphones on the market, Beats' tag as the coolest headphones that you must have is still hanging on Luckily they're still very solid headphones and yes, they do look cool – just take a look at F1 superstar Daniel Ricciardo before every race. Their sound quality might be decent enough for most users, but they're attractive, comfortable and have an exceptional battery life. While the Shadow Grey colourway sees the biggest price cut, there are four other colours (at varying discounts) to choose from via the same listing.

<a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com.au%2FSoundcore-Cancelling-Headphones-Stronger-Reduction%2Fdp%2FB0C6KKQ7ND%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-22%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-22" data-link-merchant="Amazon AU"">Anker Soundcore Space One | AU$219.99 AU$144.49 (save AU$75.50) If you love, or would love, a pair of over-ear headphones but are unwilling to pay the prices of the excellent pairs above, this is the deal for you. While the build quality on these may feel cheaper than competitors, something needed to be taken in to keep prices low and they haven't sacrificed sound quality, battery life or ANC. While they might take some EQ tweaking to make them perfect for you, they still offer the benefits of good over-ear headphones without the high prices.