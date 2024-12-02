Last chance! Bose Cyber Monday deals are not to be missed

Bose is one of the most famous brands in all of audio, and this year the company is offering some of the best Cyber Monday deals.

The best offer of the day is for US shoppers who can snag the Bose QuietComfort Ultra at Amazon for $299 (was $429), that's an epic saving on one of the best pairs of headphones on the market.

In the UK, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra are available for £299 (was £449.95) at Currys, act quickly because this deal has already sold out at Amazon.

Maybe you're in the market for a Bluetooth speaker instead? In that case, the superb Bose SoundLink Max, is just $299 (was $399) at Amazon). In the UK, the SoundLink Flex, a cheaper but capable speaker, is available at Amazon for £119 (was £149).

There are loads of record-low prices on offer from Bose this Cyber Monday, so don't miss this last chance to snag a bargain for the holidays.

Today's best US Bose deals

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds: was $299 now $229 at Amazon Bose's QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds are back to their lowest-ever price. The star of these September 2023-release Bose QuietComfort earbuds is the all-new Immersive Audio feature (for various head-tracked spatial audio profiles) and Snapdragon Sound certification, the latest standard in Bluetooth connectivity. In short, these are Bose's most advanced noise-canceling earbuds you can buy, provided you can live without multi-point connectivity or wireless charging (you have to buy a cover for the case to get that).

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones: was $429 now $299 at Amazon A $130 discount is the biggest we've ever seen on these incredible headphones, matching their lowest price to date. With incredible sound quality, supreme comfort, and unrivaled active noise cancellation, you're guaranteed an incredible listening experience. Opt for the Lunar Blue or Diamond Anniversary Edition for that excellent $299 price.

Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar: was $899 now $699 at Amazon A great soundbar packed with Dolby Atmos technology, this offers hefty, wide, and cinematic sound for your TV. There are lots of control options, and it blends in nicely under a TV thanks to its gorgeous build quality. This is the lowest that Bose's best soundbar has ever been – a great Cyber Monday deal.

Bose QuietComfort Headphones: was $349 now $199 at Amazon This is the lowest that these headphones have ever been, and they give you active noise cancellation that's basically the best you can get for remotely close to this price.

Bose SoundLink Max: was $399 now $299 at Amazon We just crowned this as the Best Bluetooth Speaker of the year at the TechRadar Choice Awards 2024, and this is the lowest price we've seen it for. It's expensive, but you'll hear why in your music – there's plenty of power for outdoor listening, but plenty of nuance to just use it as a great speaker at home.

Bose Smart Soundbar: was $499 now $399 at Amazon This compact Bose soundbar gets its first discount since launch, making it even better value. It offers Dolby Atmos support with real upfiring speakers, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth streaming, and an AI Dialogue mode to make speech clearer. If you want impressively large sound from a smaller soundbar, this is a great deal.

Today's best UK Bose deals

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds: was £299 now £199 at Amazon Bose's QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds are available for under £200, another record-low price. With an all-new proprietary Immersive Audio feature for several head-tracked spatial audio profiles) and Snapdragon Sound certification, these earbuds are an excellent option for any music lover. In short, these are the most advanced noise-canceling Bose earbuds you can buy, now back down to their lowest-ever price.

Bose QuietComfort Headphones: was £349 now £218.46 at Amazon These give you noise cancellation that's as good as you can get for the price, and they're light and comfortable for long listening sessions. An excellent pair of headphones for £218.

Bose has gone out of its way to make it almost impossible not to buy one of the company's audio products this Cyber Monday. With loads of record-low prices and a variety of products ranging from headphones to soundbars, there's a Cyber Monday saving for everyone.

Some of these products in the UK are eligible for an extra hidden discount if you're willing to wait on shipping, almost a no-brainer considering the higher price of some of these purchases.

So what are you waiting for? Opt for Bose this Cyber Monday and upgrade your audio game for way less than we've ever seen before.

