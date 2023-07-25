Our editor's pick for best noise-canceling earbuds are $50 off at Best Buy

The back-to-school sales season is upon us, and if you're looking for a pair of top-notch noise-canceling earbuds to help you focus on the school year, then you'll want to check out this deal from Best Buy.



The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 sit on the top of our editor's list of best noise-canceling earbuds, and the retailer has them on sale right now for $249 (was $299).



The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 feature world-class noise cancelation technology with intelligent personalization so the sound adapts to your ears - resulting in deep, impressive sound. As the name implies, the lightweight earbuds come with a Bose Fit Kit, which includes three pairs of ear tips and stability bands so you can achieve customized all-day comfort and a secure fit. You can also use just one earbud to listen to music and take calls, and enjoy six hours of battery life with a quick-charge option that provides up to two hours of battery life from a 20-minute charge.



This is the lowest price we've seen all year on the Bose earbuds and just $20 more than the record-low price we briefly spotted in December of last year. If you want one of the best earbuds on the market with superior noise-cancellation technology, we highly recommend today's deal on the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2.

Rated as our best noise-cancelling earbuds, the Bose QuietComfort 2 are on sale at Best Buy for $249, thanks to today's $50 discount. That's the best deal we've seen all year and just $20 more than the record-low price. You're getting best-in-class noise cancellation, superior comfort, impressive sound, and six hours of battery life.

