Huge Sony headphones sale at Best Buy - 7 great deals I'd buy from $39.99

Sony makes some of the best headphones and best earbuds you can buy right now, with many tried-and-tested models here at TechRadar that we rate highly. So, when several of those cans and buds go on sale, I have to tell you about them and pick out six of the best deals I'd buy.

All these great headphones and earbuds offers are over at Best Buy, where prices start from as little as $39.99. If you want that lowest-cost option, then you can get the Sony WH-CH520 for $39.99 (was $59.99). We picked these as some of the best cheap headphones in our hugely positive Sony WH-CH520 review for their well-balanced sound, lengthy 50-hour battery life, and handy multi-point Bluetooth pairing.

For a more premium option, then I'd recommend this old favorite: the Sony WH1000XM4 for $249.99 (was $349.99). While they have been $50 cheaper in the past, this is still a terrific price for the cans that we consider the best noise-cancelling headphones available today. They are also $70 less than the newer XM5s, which, according to our testing, don't offer enough of an upgrade for the additional cost, so you may as well save yourself some money.

And for those after some earbuds, the ones I'd go for are the Sony WF-C700N for $99.99 (was $119.99). Why? Well, that's a fantastic price for what TechRadar's audio experts awarded a full five stars out of five in our Sony WF-C700N review. These are up there as the best cheaper pairs of noise-cancelling earbuds, with awesome audio for the price, a comfortable and secure fit, and impressive battery life – even if they do miss handy features like on-ear volume controls.

With all of these Sony headphones and earbuds deals over at Best Buy, you're bound to find an option that suits exactly what you're looking for at a great price. Check out more info on all seven of my top picks below.

7 best Sony headphones deals at Best Buy

Sony WF-C700N: was $119.99 now $99.99 at Best Buy

The WF-C700N remain some of the best budget earbuds around, more than a year after their launch, especially now they've slipped to under $100 at Best Buy. Our five-star Sony WF-C700N review goes into why we rate them so highly, but the short version is that the mix of sound quality, noise cancellation power and comfort is basically unmatched. Especially at this price, which has only been beaten once before by $10.

Sony WH-CH520: was $59.99 now $39.99 at Best Buy

We'd say the Sony WH-CH520 are a bargain even at their regular price of $59.99, so this $20 saving is a lovely bonus. You get a phenomenal battery life of 50 hours along with well-balanced sound and app support to get the soundscape exactly how you like it. There’s no active noise cancellation or 3.5mm jack but those are small concessions to make for such well-priced cans. Multipoint support sweetens the deal if you plan on using two devices at once like your phone and laptop.

Sony WH-1000XM4: was $349.99 now $249.99 at Best Buy

While it's not a record-low price, the Sony WH-1000XM4 have got a great $100 discount in the latest Best Buy sale. Just a note: these headphones have been $50 cheaper in the past so there may be an opportunity to save even more later in the year during Black Friday. Still, if you don't want to wait around then this is a fine deal for some top cans that we think are still some of the best headphones you can buy today.

Sony WH-CH720: was $149.99 now $99.99 at Best Buy

The Sony WH-CH720 has dropped to $89 in the past so this isn't the cheapest we've seen these affordable headphones. Still, as we said in our four-star Sony WH-CH720 review, these cheaper Sony cans pack in a lot of audio finesse and smart features for the price. They're a comfortable, enjoyable listen, and the ANC does a good job of lowering outside noise given the budget-friendly price.

Sony WF-1000XM5: was $299.99 now $249.99 at Best Buy

Sony's newest flagship wireless ANC earbuds are just $20 more than the cheapest price they've ever been (having briefly dropped to $229.99 during Black Friday last year). The built-in Alexa functionality makes them a joy to interact with and enables you to listen to any track you want without having to jump on your phone. An AI-based noise reduction algorithm and bone conduction sensor might not be as effective at blocking noise as the very best in the business, but they still deliver great results.

Sony WH-1000XM5: was $399.99 now $329.99 at Best Buy

These may be the latest and greatest in Sony's class-leading wireless over-ear lineup, but we still think the older XM4 remain an excellent and more affordable option for most people. Upgrades are minimal and don't fully justify the increased cost, but we can't deny that these are still some of the best noise-cancelling headphones money can buy from a trusted manufacturer if you want the latest tech.

Sony LinkBuds S: was $199.99 now $129.99 at Best Buy

These are exceptionally small, light, and comfortable earpieces with a great control app – plus a slew of well-implemented on-ear control options. They're not the most dynamic listen we've ever heard, but for the money, the sound is still up there with the best-in-class. This Best Buy offer matches the previous record-low price and is a solid bet from a trusted name in audio – particularly if you have smaller ears.

