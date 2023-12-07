9 noise cancelling headphones with some banging Black Friday-beating discounts

It's that time of year again, when crowds of shoppers look to grab an early holiday bargain and, unsurprisingly, headphones are some of the most popular discounted items. We've been watching the sales closely and have seen some of the best noise cancelling headphones we've tested fall to new record low prices, which we've rounded up below.

Both the Sony WF-C700N and Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, which are in our best noise cancelling earbuds guide, have seen larger discounts than they did during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. And while we haven't spotted many of our other favorites being reduced to all-new record-low prices, we've made sure to include top deals that are still available.

If none of the deals below are catching your eye, then we've also rounded up more options in our best cheap noise cancelling headphones guide. You might also want to check out our guides to the best Christmas sales in the US and Boxing Day sales in the UK, for even more great holiday and Christmas gift ideas.

US deals

UK deals

Best noise cancelling headphone deals for the holidays in the US

Sony WF-C700N: was $119.99 now $85.49 at Amazon

Five-star earbuds for under $90? You better believe it. We absolutely loved the audio quality of these comfortable, lightweight buds, and were impressed by the features and app control. This new low price is the cheapest we've seen these buds, beating the discounts we saw during Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro: was $229.99 now $157.95 at Amazon

This is the cheapest we've seen in the US, beating the Samsung sale we saw a few weeks back by a few dollars, and a great price for Samsung's premium buds. They pair perfectly with Samsung phones to get high-quality audio, but any user will appreciate the overall performance, comfortable fit, battery life and strong noise cancelation. Check out our full Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro review for why we awarded them an impressive 4.5 stars out of five.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II: was $279 now $199 at Amazon

If you want the best noise-blocking power you can get for a reasonable price, these deliver it. They also sound superb, and have a ton of useful smart features. But the headline is the noise cancellation on offer here, and you can't get better for under $200. Actually, you basically can't get better, period. Oh, and even though this is the cheapest they've ever been, they've remained at this low price for a few weeks now.

Sony WH-1000XM5: was $399 now $328 at Amazon

Quite simply the newest and best in Sony's class-leading wireless over-ear lineup. The older XM4 was outstanding, the XM3 before it was excellent, and it'll come as little surprise to know that Sony's XM5 proposition is also incredibly hard to beat – especially with a whopping 18% off, equalling their lowest ever seen price! They don't fold up like the XM4, but they are some of the best noise-cancelling headphones money can buy from a trusted retailer – at their lowest-seen price.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones: was $429 now $379 at Amazon

These headphones sound just incredible, delivering Bose's best-ever detail, balance and expansiveness – and they have the strongest noise cancellation we've ever heard too. They also deliver other features, such as spatial audio, app customization, multi-point connectivity and more. They're expensive, but they're worth it – and they were only released in October, so any discount this soon is nice.

Best noise cancelling headphone deals for Christmas in the UK

Sony WF-C700N earbuds: was £99 now £74.99 at Amazon

Simply the best cheaper noise cancelling earbuds you can buy – that's what I said in my five-star review of these April 2023 release earbud and I stick by it too. They're lovely and small, they're comfortable, and although you don't get on-ear volume control or Sony's higher-res LDAC support, they've never seen a discount like this before – which is a whopping 24% off the asking price. They briefly dropped to £75.99 for Prime Day earlier in the year, so this deal means an extra pound stays in your pocket. Tidy.

JBL Tune 770NC: was £119 now £79.99 at Currys

We were very impressed by these headphones in our review, where we praised the noise cancellation, lightweight build and battery life. With 30% off, they're even better value – and are surely the best way of stopping outside noise at this price. This is the first time these have ever been discounted, so we are surprised that the deal has continued to be available following Black Friday.

Sony WH-1000XM4: was £350 now £197.99 at Amazon

This is their lowest price yet and although they fell to this new low on November 16, they have remained at this discounted price since. Let's face it, out of all the new headphones available today, these are an excellent set of wireless cans – and although the newer XM5s sound just that tiny bit better, it's a closely run race. These hugely popular over-ear headphones are sonically gifted, boast excellent ANC and, unlike their younger siblings, fold up for easier transportation in their included travel case…

Sony WF-1000XM5: was £259 now £219 at Amazon

Sony's latest flagship buds only launched recently, and now they're at their lowest-ever price in this deal. They offer great sound quality, solid active noise cancellation, and great customization and app control, all in a new smaller and lighter design compared to Sony's previous premium buds. You can read our full review here.

