I just found the best Black Friday Amazon deal and it’s for the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones

Amazon has officially launched its Black Friday sale now, and it includes some Black Friday headphone deals that have really got my attention. Chiefly, Sony's most premium headphones – the WH-1000XM5 – which have been reduced to their lowest ever price in the US.

Instead of the high official price of $400, you can now pick up a pair for just $328 at Amazon in the US, which is the lowest we've ever seen them. The lowest price before today had been around $335 so that makes a great $70 saving. Those in the UK won't miss out either, with the Sony WH-1000XM5s reduced from £380 to as little as £279 at Amazon. While that's not the record low £276 that saw them reach before, it's close enough – and it's £101 off.

Today's best Black Friday Sony WH-1000XM5 deals

Sony WH-1000XM5: was $399 now $328 at Amazon

There's a reason why we rate Sony's 2022 over-ears as some of the best premium headphones you can buy and it comes down to the fact that they're (mostly) flawless – just see our five star Sony WH-1000XM5 review. With class-leading ANC, superb sound performance and all the latest smart features, we've been hard pressed to find a pair of headphones that can beat it. Its biggest flaw? The significantly higher launch price compared to its predecessor the WH-1000XM4. But this $70 discount definitely helps there.

Sony WH-1000XM5: was £380 now £279 at Amazon

While this may not be a record-low price, it's close to it, and shaves £101 off the retail price. It's also not too far off the lowest ever price we've seen in the UK for these noise cancelling headphones, which was £276 – but that was back in December 2022. Whether that's a sign that they could have further to fall is never entirely a given, so we'd suggest making the most of this deal, especially since the price has continued to fluctuate around the £300 mark for most of the year.

As we wrote in our Sony WH-1000XM5 review, these over-ears rank among "the best in the business". While they're only a marginal step-up from the WH-1000XM4, which we rate as the best headphones you can buy overall (see below for today's best deals), the incremental improvements still make them a heavy hitter in the premium headphone space.

The biggest changes from their predecessors were the higher price tag, increased number of mics and all-new curvier, lighter design, which reduces wind-drag across the headphones that can sometimes distort the active noise cancellation (ANC). Although the new look means you can no longer fold them down, which is a bit of a shame. Speaking of the ANC on offer here, you're getting top-tier quality – it is among the most powerful we've ever tested and we rate them highly among the best noise cancelling headphones.

On the features front, you're getting smart ambient awareness options that allows you to adjust the settings based on your location, multi-point pairing and fantastic control app that lets you customize numerous settings, including EQ, bass and ANC. There's even an ear analyzer to make sure you get the most out of Sony's 360 Reality Audio spatial sound format.

Needless to say, we're big fans of these over-ears. But you won't find them among the best cheap headphone deals all of the time so make sure to be pick if you've been considering buying a pair. Alternatively, check out the deals below on Sony's WH-1000XM4, which we rate as the best headphones for most people.

More Sony headphone deals

Sony WH-1000XM4: was £232 now £197.99 at Amazon

If you hurry, you can snag the excellent Sony WH-1000XM4 for their lowest ever price at Amazon today. These superb headphones are still some of the best we've ever tested here at TechRadar, with a fantastic combination of comfort, sound quality, and 30 hours of battery life. While no longer the latest model, we'd still recommend these to anyone because these price drops mean they're still fantastic value.

Sony WH-1000XM4: was $283.99 now $248 at Amazon

This is not the lowest price we've ever seen these noise cancelling headphones drop to – they once fell as low as $228 in a flash sale in December 2022 – but it has been a consistent discount that Amazon has increasingly started to offer. As our favorite headphones, we think any saving on the five-star Sony WH-1000XM4 is worth highlighting, which is why you shouldn't ignore this great deal.

More US Black Friday deals

More UK Black Friday deals

Follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings, and hot Black Friday deals!