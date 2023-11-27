This Bose QuietComfort II Cyber Monday deal will have you forgetting all about the AirPods sale

Not all the best Cyber Monday deals are as good as the savings we saw during Black Friday but there is one earbuds discount that is just about as good as the cheapest AirPods saving we spotted. Walmart had reduced our favorite AirPods Pro 2 (the lightning model) by more than 32% and although that discount is no longer available there is another Cyber Monday earbud deal that I wouldn't miss.

It's for the best earbuds for active noise cancellation, the Bose QuietComfort II earbuds, which we rate as the best noise cancelling earbuds for most people. They have been discounted by close to 30% in both markets, from $279 to $199 at Amazon in the US and from £279.95 to £199 at Amazon in the UK.

Not in in the US or UK? Scroll down for the best deals in your region.

Cyber Monday Bose QuietComfort II deals

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II: was $279 now $199 at Amazon

If you want the best noise-blocking power you can get for the price, these deliver it. They also sound superb and have a ton of useful smart features. But the headline is the noise cancellation, and you can't get better for under $200. Actually, you basically can't get better, period. Oh, and this is the cheapest they've ever been – we'd be surprised if they go any lower.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II: was £ 279 now £199 at Amazon

When it comes to noise cancellation and price, these hit the sweet spot, combining great sound quality and smart features to boot. The biggest reason to buy them though is the noise cancellation, which you won't find better for under £200. Actually, as long as the lack of multipoint or wireless charging doesn't bother you (and you don't have tiny ears) you basically can't get better, period.

We rate Bose's headphones as the best you can buy for active noise cancellation, and that extends to their earbuds too. Not only does the ANC in the QuietComfort II buds not compromise the sound quality, but it also has a CustomTune feature that adjusts both settings so that it is calibrated to your own ear.

It's not hard to see why we gave them five stars in our Bose QuietComfort II review. Thanks to four mics in each bud, these can sense unwanted noise and cancel it out in a "fraction of a millisecond", according to Bose. They also have clever features that automatically adjust the ANC depending on what's around you.

While the Bose QuietComfort IIs are currently discounted the most compared to other earbud models from the brand this Cyber Monday, we also thought it was worth mentioning that their successors are seeing some price cuts.

The QuietComfort IIs had only been released in September 2022, but they have already been succeeded by the Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds. The new 2023 model became available in October and is already on sale for 17% off – it has been marked down from $299 to $249 at Amazon in the US. A similarly small 14% reduction is also available in the UK, with the Ultra model down from £299 to £259 at Amazon.

If the extra $50 / £60 isn't that much to you, then we would recommend getting the newer model to access Bose's new Immersive Audio, which is essentially spatial audio – something that the QuietComfort IIs don't have. However, if you'd rather have the better deal, then we'd suggest sticking with 2022's QuietComfort IIs.

Cyber Monday Bose QuietComfort deals

Looking for more Cyber Monday Bose earbud deals?

