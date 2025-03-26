The Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are at their lowest price this year on Amazon
Great sound quality and ANC. What more could you need?
The Amazon Spring Sale is a good opportunity to save big on anything you couldn’t justify during the last major sale. If it's earbuds you're after, you can buy the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro at Amazon for $199.99 (was $249.99), which makes it just $10 more than its lowest price during Black Friday.
The popular earbuds have seen a few price drops since then, but none as steep as this one. Usually, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro cost more like $210, so this is one of the biggest discounts outside of an end-of-year sales event.
Ideally suited for Android users – and particularly Samsung Galaxy phone owners – the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are some of the best earbuds out there, with phenomenal sound, great active noise cancellation, and spatial audio.
Today's best Samsung earbuds deal
The Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro have everything you need in a good pair of earbuds – and they're now just $10 more than the previous record-low price. That means strong ANC and fantastic sound that adapts to your surroundings, while there’s also an adaptive equalizer for ensuring your music sounds at its best every time. For Samsung owners, there are also AI tools like real-time translations, which could be very useful when traveling.
The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are some of the best wireless earbuds for Samsung owners, offering “great sound and serious Hi-Res skills” with “strong noise cancellation” all packed into a “classy, comfortable design and finish”, as we wrote in our review. These are the earbuds that will be as useful at the gym as they will while relaxing at home.
The AI features aren’t essential, but it’s nice to have the option if you want to hear translations, with the strength lying in how it enhances sound quality. Battery life is a little average but more than good enough for most daily uses.
Think of the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro as the Android or Samsung equivalent to AirPods and you’re on the right path here. They simply just work – and work well.
Of course, there are other headphone deals as part of the big sales week. If you want something cheaper or pricier, there’ll be something here for you. For Apple owners, check out the AirPods deals unfolding right now too.
