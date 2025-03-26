The Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are at their lowest price this year on Amazon

Great sound quality and ANC. What more could you need?

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro on a yellow background with text saying Price Cut.
(Image credit: Future)

The Amazon Spring Sale is a good opportunity to save big on anything you couldn’t justify during the last major sale. If it's earbuds you're after, you can buy the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro at Amazon for $199.99 (was $249.99), which makes it just $10 more than its lowest price during Black Friday.

The popular earbuds have seen a few price drops since then, but none as steep as this one. Usually, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro cost more like $210, so this is one of the biggest discounts outside of an end-of-year sales event.

Ideally suited for Android users – and particularly Samsung Galaxy phone owners – the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are some of the best earbuds out there, with phenomenal sound, great active noise cancellation, and spatial audio.

Today's best Samsung earbuds deal

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro
Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro: was $249.99 now $199.99 at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro have everything you need in a good pair of earbuds – and they're now just $10 more than the previous record-low price. That means strong ANC and fantastic sound that adapts to your surroundings, while there’s also an adaptive equalizer for ensuring your music sounds at its best every time. For Samsung owners, there are also AI tools like real-time translations, which could be very useful when traveling.

View Deal

The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are some of the best wireless earbuds for Samsung owners, offering “great sound and serious Hi-Res skills” with “strong noise cancellation” all packed into a “classy, comfortable design and finish”, as we wrote in our review. These are the earbuds that will be as useful at the gym as they will while relaxing at home.

The AI features aren’t essential, but it’s nice to have the option if you want to hear translations, with the strength lying in how it enhances sound quality. Battery life is a little average but more than good enough for most daily uses.

Think of the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro as the Android or Samsung equivalent to AirPods and you’re on the right path here. They simply just work – and work well.

Of course, there are other headphone deals as part of the big sales week. If you want something cheaper or pricier, there’ll be something here for you. For Apple owners, check out the AirPods deals unfolding right now too.

Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Contributor

Jennifer is a roving tech freelancer with over 10 years experience. Having graduated from Swansea University with a degree in Media and Communication Studies, and later with a diploma from Staffordshire University with a post graduate diploma in Computer Games Design, she's written for a huge number of publications, including T3, FitandWell, Top Ten Reviews, Eurogamer, NME and many more. 

Her main areas of interest are all things B2B, smart technology, wearables, speakers, headphones, and anything gaming related, and you'll find her writing everything from product reviews to buying guides and hunting down the latest coupon codes to save you money. In her spare time, she enjoys the cinema, walking, and attempting to train her pet guinea pigs. She is yet to succeed.

