The Beats Studio Buds are back to their lowest-ever price at Amazon

We're creeping ever closer to the end of the year and there are still some excellent headphone deals going on. In particular, if you’re keen to keep costs down, you can currently buy the Beats Studio Buds at Amazon for $79.99 (was $149.95).

Besides being a very nice 47% off the usual price, this also means that the Beats Studio Buds are down to their lowest-ever price again. Technically, they’re 4 cents over that price but who’s really questioning that tiny difference?

The Beats Studio Buds rank well in our look at the best Beats headphones and they are the best mid-price earbuds from the popular audio manufacturer. Offering good sound and a comfortable fit that will satisfy you all day long, they’re even more appealing at this price.

Today’s best Beats earbuds deal

Beats Studio Buds: was $149.95 now $79.99 at Amazon The Beats Studio Buds have all the essentials you could need at this price. There’s a custom acoustic platform with powerful and balanced sound, along with a choice of ANC or a Transparency mode. The active noise cancellation may not be the strongest around but it does a good job for the price range. There’s also up to eight hours of listening time, while these are sweat and water-resistant so they’re a good option for taking to the gym or on runs.

In our Beats Studio Buds review, we described them as “easily the best-sounding earbuds Beats has ever made”. They’re “comfortable to wear and they sound great, plus they support active noise cancellation”. They aren’t perfect due to some mediocre call quality and they lack Apple’s H1 Wireless Chip but the essentials are all here for a budget-friendly option

They’re small and light, and very comfortable to wear, which should please anyone seeking some of the best earbuds out there. If your budget is higher, maybe aim for some of the best wireless earbuds instead of these. But when keeping costs down, the Beats Studio Buds easily compete with the best budget earbuds now they’re cheaper.

There are other Beats headphone deals unfolding right now. If you want to spend more or grab some earbuds with Apple’s wireless chip, there are plenty of AirPods deals going on too.