Sony WF-1000XM5 wireless earbuds hit a new lowest-ever price just in time for Black Friday
The best price we've seen for Sony's AirPods alternatives
The Black Friday deals are well underway now! You don't even need to wait until Friday to get a seriously good earbuds deal. Be quick, today you can pick up the Sony WF-1000XM5 at Amazon UK for £188.99 (was £259) for the lowest price we've seen them to date. If you're in the US, you can pick up the Sony WF-1000XM5 at Amazon US for $228 (was $299.99), which is not quite the lowest price we've ever seen, but is only $8 off and still a fantastic deal.
The Sony WF-1000XM5 aren't quite good enough to make it onto our best wireless earbuds list, but that's not because they're not very good, it's just that other options at full retail price were better value. Considering how good these deals are, you'd be hard-pressed to find better earbuds for the price – it totally changes that value game.
Today's best Sony WF-1000XM5 deals
£188.99 is the lowest price we've ever seen for Sony's fantastic WF-1000XM5 earbuds. With very good sound, incredible comfort, and some of the best battery life on any earbuds with ANC, the WF-1000XM5 are a steal at this price.
Just $8 more than the lowest-ever price we've seen for the WF-1000XM5 in the US, this early Black Friday deal is worth pouncing on. If you're looking for an alternative to AirPods Pro 2, Sony's got the answer.
In TechRadar's Sony WF-1000XM5 review, we praised the earbuds for their wide range of features including Bluetooth 5.3, Sony's excellent DSEE upscaler LDAC, and excellent battery life. With the fantastic sound that has made Sony one of the biggest players in audio, it's hard to go wrong with the WF-1000XM5 at this reduced price.
The earbuds scored four stars, primarily due to weaker active noise cancellation than their competitors and some connectivity issues. That said, your mileage may vary, and many love Sony's earbud offerings, opting to use them over any other offering on the market. With 27% off in the UK and 24% off in the US, the Sony WF-1000XM5 could be one of the best deals this Black Friday.
Looking for more Black Friday deals? Check out our Black Friday earbuds deals or our Black Friday headphones deals.
More of today's Black Friday sales in the US
- Amazon: TVs, smart home & air fryers from $12.99
- Apple: AirPods, iPads, MacBooks from $89.99
- Best Buy: $1,000 off 4K TVs, laptops & headphones
- Cheap TVs: smart TVs at Best Buy from $69.99
- Christmas trees: top-rated trees from $54.99
- Dell: best-selling Inspiron & XPS laptops from $279.99
- Dreamcloud: mattress deals from $349 + free shipping
- Holiday: decor, lights, Christmas trees & PJs from $10.99
- Home Depot: 40% off tools, appliances & furniture
- Lowe's: holiday decor, appliances & tools from $17.31
- Nectar: up to 50% off all mattresses
- Nordstrom: 46% off boots, coats, jeans & jewelry
- Samsung: $1,500+ off TVs, phones, watches & appliances
- Target: save on furniture, tech & clothing
- Walmart: cheap TVs, robot vacs, furniture & appliances
More of today's Black Friday sales in the UK
- Amazon: up to 58% off Kindle and Echo
- AO: savings on games consoles and appliances
- Argos: up to 50% off toys, Lego, TVs and gifts
- Boots: up to 60% off Dyson, Oral-B and Philips
- Carphone Warehouse: iPhone from £19.99p/m
- Currys: deals on TVs, appliances, laptops
- Dell: laptops, desktops, monitors from £299
- Dunelm: deals on homewares and appliances
- Dyson: up to £150 off
- Ebay: up to 50% off refurbished tech
- EE Store: £40 off the PlayStation5 Pro
- Emma: up to 50% off mattresses
- Jessops: up to £900 off cameras and drones
- John Lewis: up to £300 off appliances and TVs
- LG: £1,000 or more off TVs and appliances
- Ninja: up to £70 off air fryers
- Samsung: up to £600 off TVs, phones and tablets
- Shark: up to £100 off vacuums
- Toolstation: discounts on tools and smart home
- Very: up to 30% off phones, appliances & clothing
Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more.
Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content.
John-Anthony Disotto is TechRadar's Senior Writer, AI, ensuring you get the latest information on Tech's biggest buzzword. An expert in Apple, he was previously iMore's How To Editor and has a monthly column in MacFormat. Living in Scotland, where he worked for Apple as a technician focused on iOS and iPhone repairs at the Genius Bar, John-Anthony has used the Apple ecosystem for over a decade and is an award-winning journalist with years of experience in editorial.