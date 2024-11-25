Sony WF-1000XM5 wireless earbuds hit a new lowest-ever price just in time for Black Friday

The Black Friday deals are well underway now! You don't even need to wait until Friday to get a seriously good earbuds deal. Be quick, today you can pick up the Sony WF-1000XM5 at Amazon UK for £188.99 (was £259) for the lowest price we've seen them to date. If you're in the US, you can pick up the Sony WF-1000XM5 at Amazon US for $228 (was $299.99), which is not quite the lowest price we've ever seen, but is only $8 off and still a fantastic deal.

The Sony WF-1000XM5 aren't quite good enough to make it onto our best wireless earbuds list, but that's not because they're not very good, it's just that other options at full retail price were better value. Considering how good these deals are, you'd be hard-pressed to find better earbuds for the price – it totally changes that value game.

Today's best Sony WF-1000XM5 deals

Sony WF-1000XM5: was £259 now £188.99 at Amazon £188.99 is the lowest price we've ever seen for Sony's fantastic WF-1000XM5 earbuds. With very good sound, incredible comfort, and some of the best battery life on any earbuds with ANC, the WF-1000XM5 are a steal at this price.

Sony WF-1000XM5: was $299.99 now $228 at Amazon Just $8 more than the lowest-ever price we've seen for the WF-1000XM5 in the US, this early Black Friday deal is worth pouncing on. If you're looking for an alternative to AirPods Pro 2, Sony's got the answer.

In TechRadar's Sony WF-1000XM5 review, we praised the earbuds for their wide range of features including Bluetooth 5.3, Sony's excellent DSEE upscaler LDAC, and excellent battery life. With the fantastic sound that has made Sony one of the biggest players in audio, it's hard to go wrong with the WF-1000XM5 at this reduced price.

The earbuds scored four stars, primarily due to weaker active noise cancellation than their competitors and some connectivity issues. That said, your mileage may vary, and many love Sony's earbud offerings, opting to use them over any other offering on the market. With 27% off in the UK and 24% off in the US, the Sony WF-1000XM5 could be one of the best deals this Black Friday.

