Snap up the Samsung Galaxy Buds FE for 40% off at Amazon right now
Under $60 for a limited time only
It’s that time of year when Black Friday deals are already starting early with some great discounts out there for anyone keen to get a jump ahead of the full event. One good example is being able to buy the Samsung Galaxy Buds FE at Amazon for $59.99 (was $99.99) – a saving of 40% off the regular price.
Usually, the Samsung Galaxy Buds FE hang around the $70 region, but this is the lowest these earbuds have ever been after they dipped to $65 last month. These are far from the best earbuds with the FE range generally the budget-friendly offering from Samsung, but these are useful buds for anyone active and needing something simple to use.
Today’s best Samsung earbuds deal
Samsung Galaxy Buds FE: was $99.99 now $59.99 at Amazon
Simple to use, the Samsung Galaxy Buds FE are designed for comfort while offering useful features like quick pairing with your Samsung Galaxy phone, easy controls with a simple tap or two, and audio which switches automatically between Samsung devices. They work with non-Samsung phones but their strength is clearly within this ecosystem. There’s also Live Translate with the right phone which is useful when traveling.
In our Samsung Galaxy Buds FE review, we appreciated their “great ANC’ but noted that they’re only best suited for Samsung owners. Still, if that’s you, you’ll appreciate good audio, long battery life for the price of nine hours with active noise cancellation off, and a cool-to-use app.
These aren’t the best noise-cancelling earbuds but they’re incredibly well-priced for something that still offers robust ANC for blocking out noises at the gym or on your commute. It’s all about tempering your expectations so you don’t expect the best wireless earbuds but you’ll still appreciate how much they pack into their tiny shells.
If you want something more high-end, there’s a growing number of early Black Friday earbud deals emerging, while there are plenty of other headphone deals around too.
Jennifer is a roving tech freelancer with over 10 years experience. Having graduated from Swansea University with a degree in Media and Communication Studies, and later with a diploma from Staffordshire University with a post graduate diploma in Computer Games Design, she's written for a huge number of publications, including T3, FitandWell, Top Ten Reviews, Eurogamer, NME and many more.
Her main areas of interest are all things B2B, smart technology, wearables, speakers, headphones, and anything gaming related, and you'll find her writing everything from product reviews to buying guides and hunting down the latest coupon codes to save you money. In her spare time, she enjoys the cinema, walking, and attempting to train her pet guinea pigs. She is yet to succeed.