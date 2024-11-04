Snap up the Samsung Galaxy Buds FE for 40% off at Amazon right now

It’s that time of year when Black Friday deals are already starting early with some great discounts out there for anyone keen to get a jump ahead of the full event. One good example is being able to buy the Samsung Galaxy Buds FE at Amazon for $59.99 (was $99.99) – a saving of 40% off the regular price.

Usually, the Samsung Galaxy Buds FE hang around the $70 region, but this is the lowest these earbuds have ever been after they dipped to $65 last month. These are far from the best earbuds with the FE range generally the budget-friendly offering from Samsung, but these are useful buds for anyone active and needing something simple to use.

Today’s best Samsung earbuds deal

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE: was $99.99 now $59.99 at Amazon

Simple to use, the Samsung Galaxy Buds FE are designed for comfort while offering useful features like quick pairing with your Samsung Galaxy phone, easy controls with a simple tap or two, and audio which switches automatically between Samsung devices. They work with non-Samsung phones but their strength is clearly within this ecosystem. There’s also Live Translate with the right phone which is useful when traveling.

In our Samsung Galaxy Buds FE review, we appreciated their “great ANC’ but noted that they’re only best suited for Samsung owners. Still, if that’s you, you’ll appreciate good audio, long battery life for the price of nine hours with active noise cancellation off, and a cool-to-use app.

These aren’t the best noise-cancelling earbuds but they’re incredibly well-priced for something that still offers robust ANC for blocking out noises at the gym or on your commute. It’s all about tempering your expectations so you don’t expect the best wireless earbuds but you’ll still appreciate how much they pack into their tiny shells.

If you want something more high-end, there’s a growing number of early Black Friday earbud deals emerging, while there are plenty of other headphone deals around too.