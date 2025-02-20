Skip the AirPods Pro - Amazon has the all-new AirPods 4 on sale for only $148.99

Deals
By
published

Apple's cheapest earbuds with active noise cancellation

AirPods 4 deal
(Image credit: Future)

If you've wanted to get your hands on Apple's best-selling AirPods Pro 2 but don't want to shell out almost $200, I recommend looking at Apple's all-new AirPods 4.

Shop more deals at Amazon

The AirPods 4 were released in September of last year and are available in two models: one with Active Noise Cancellation and one without. Amazon has an additional $20 coupon on the model with active noise cancellation, bringing the price down to $148.99. That's just $10 more than the record-low price we briefly saw in December and the cheapest price for Apple earbuds with noise cancellation.

Apple's newest earbuds feature a new comfortable design, handy controls, and Apple's H2 chip, which supports personalized spatial audio and voice isolation. The AirPods 4 also come with a case that delivers 30 hours of battery life and supports USB-C for wireless charging.

Apple's AirPods Pro 2 retails for $199 at Amazon, which is $50 more than the AirPods 4. While the AirPods Pro 2 deliver higher-quality sound and noise cancellation, for most people, the AirPods 4 will suffice, especially with today's discount.

AirPods 4 deal at Amazon

Apple AirPods 4 with active noise cancellation
Apple AirPods 4 with active noise cancellation: was $179 now $148.99 at Amazon

Amazon has Apple's all-new AirPods 4 with active noise cancellation on sale for $148.99 when you apply the additional $20 coupon at checkout. That's a total savings of $30 and just $10 more than the record-low price we briefly saw in December last year. The AirPods 4 feature a new comfortable design, handy controls, and Apple's H2 chip, which supports personalized spatial audio and voice isolation.

View Deal

More AirPods deals

Apple AirPods 4 with active noise cancellation
Apple AirPods 4 with active noise cancellation: was $129 now $99.99 at Amazon

If you want the cheapest Apple earbuds, Amazon has the AirPods 4 without active noise cancellation on sale for $119. The AirPods 4 feature a new design for all-day comfort and pack Apple's H2 chip, which supports personalized spatial audio and voice isolation. You're also getting a redesigned case with 30 hours of battery life and supports USB-C for wireless charging.

View Deal
Apple AirPods Pro 2
Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $199.99 at Amazon

Apple's best-selling AirPods Pro 2 are some of the best earbuds on the market, and you can find them on sale for $199. The AirPods Pro 2 feature active noise cancellation, an improved audio quality, and a wireless charging case that provides more than 24 hours of battery life.

View Deal
Apple AirPods Max
Apple AirPods Max: was $549 now $449 at Amazon

You can save $100 on Apple's pricey AirPods Max, bringing the price down to $449. For this price, you get a pair of exquisite-sounding headphones that deliver some of the best noise cancellation and spatial audio in the business, along with all the usual AirPods advantages.

View Deal

You can shop more of today's best AirPods sales and the best AirPods 4 deals.

See more Earbuds and Airpods Deals
Mackenzie Frazier
Mackenzie Frazier

Mackenzie Frazier is the deals editor in the US for TechRadar at Future plc. She's been sharing deal advice for Future for the past six years and loves finding products that consumers want at the best possible price. She's had 11 years of experience working in e-commerce and loves being a mom to her two little boys.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about earbuds airpods
Sony WF-C710N earbuds in transparent blue design.

A huge leak reveals the sequel to Sony's 5-star budget ANC earbuds, including specs and a cool new see-through look
Bose Ultra Open Earbuds

Snag the outstanding Bose Ultra Open Earbuds for a record-low price at Walmart
Daniel Craig&#039;s James Bond looking emotional in No Time to Die

Amazon MGM Studios acquires the license to thrill as its gains full creative control of the entire James Bond franchise in landmark deal
See more latest