Skip the AirPods Pro - Amazon has the all-new AirPods 4 on sale for only $148.99

If you've wanted to get your hands on Apple's best-selling AirPods Pro 2 but don't want to shell out almost $200, I recommend looking at Apple's all-new AirPods 4.
The AirPods 4 were released in September of last year and are available in two models: one with Active Noise Cancellation and one without. Amazon has an additional $20 coupon on the model with active noise cancellation, bringing the price down to $148.99. That's just $10 more than the record-low price we briefly saw in December and the cheapest price for Apple earbuds with noise cancellation.
Apple's newest earbuds feature a new comfortable design, handy controls, and Apple's H2 chip, which supports personalized spatial audio and voice isolation. The AirPods 4 also come with a case that delivers 30 hours of battery life and supports USB-C for wireless charging.
Apple's AirPods Pro 2 retails for $199 at Amazon, which is $50 more than the AirPods 4. While the AirPods Pro 2 deliver higher-quality sound and noise cancellation, for most people, the AirPods 4 will suffice, especially with today's discount.
If you want the cheapest Apple earbuds, Amazon has the AirPods 4 without active noise cancellation on sale for $119. The AirPods 4 feature a new design for all-day comfort and pack Apple's H2 chip, which supports personalized spatial audio and voice isolation. You're also getting a redesigned case with 30 hours of battery life and supports USB-C for wireless charging.
Apple's best-selling AirPods Pro 2 are some of the best earbuds on the market, and you can find them on sale for $199. The AirPods Pro 2 feature active noise cancellation, an improved audio quality, and a wireless charging case that provides more than 24 hours of battery life.
You can save $100 on Apple's pricey AirPods Max, bringing the price down to $449. For this price, you get a pair of exquisite-sounding headphones that deliver some of the best noise cancellation and spatial audio in the business, along with all the usual AirPods advantages.
