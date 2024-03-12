Quick! Apple's AirPods Pro 2 are on sale for a record-low price at Amazon

We're in between big tech sales events, but that doesn't mean there aren't deals to be had, especially on Apple products. Case in point: right now, you can score the AirPods Pro 2 for $189 at Amazon. That's the lowest price you can find for the excellent wireless earbuds, making this a great deal to snap up before they are gone.

I'm a big fan of the AirPods Pro, which are my earbuds of choice when I'm out and about, especially when commuting with the active noise cancellation filtering out the roar of trains and the gabble of people who love taking in the morning. As you'll see in our AirPods Pro 2 review, the second-generation Pro buds build upon the great sound of their predecessors and now come with USB-C charging, meaning there is no longer any need to fuss about finding a Lightning cable.

Add in some smart features like Spatial Audio support and Siri compatibility, along with a great battery life and superb sound, and you've got a set of some of the best wireless earbuds you can buy today. These make for a great partner to the iPhone 15 series.

Score a great deal on the AirPods Pro 2 right now

Apple AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C port): was $249 now $189.99 at Amazon

Apple's AirPods Pro 2 are a best-seller, and Amazon has the latest version on sale for a record-low price of $189. Our AirPods Pro 2 review rated them highly as some of the best earbuds you can buy. They feature active noise cancellation to block out unwanted sounds, improved audio quality, and a wireless charging case that provides more than 24 hours of battery life.

