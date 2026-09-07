My experience as an audio expert has led me to choose these five earbuds, from AU$70 to AU$349, that cater to all music styles

My TechRadar colleagues and I have said multiple times that good sound quality doesn’t always have to cost the earth. As my guide to the best wireless earbuds in Australia proves, there is excellent value to be found up and down the budget spectrum, and you can get a great audio experience for little outlay.

Which is why I felt compelled to put together this list of five pairs that promise that excellent experience, with prices ranging from AU$70 up to AU$349. Two of the pairs — from Technics and Bose — do actually already feature in my guide to the best ‘buds, and now they’re currently on the receiving end of discounts at Amazon — making them even easier to recommend.

I’ll list my five top pairs for all budgets in price-ascending order, and of course, to check out more headphone deals, including those on over-ear models, head to Amazon.

Save 31% (AU$56.18) Nothing Ear (3a): was AU$179 now AU$122.82 at Amazon The (3a) is Nothing’s current budget-focused earbuds and successor to the excellent Nothing (a). They’re arguably an incremental upgrade — the sound has been tweaked ever so slightly (and you’ll still want to adjust EQ settings for optimal results), they get a curvier case and static spatial audio. They’re still incredibly comfortable, and the ANC is excellent for the money. Our only gripe is a call-recording feature that screams ‘covert surveillance’. The Nothing Ear (a) is also discounted to AU$99.46 at the time of writing.

Save 32% (AU$91.95) Bose QuietComfort Earbuds: was AU$289.95 now AU$198 at Amazon While these earbuds may not have all the advanced technology of Bose’s Ultra earbuds, they offer very good noise cancellation, up to 8.5 hours of battery life, customisable tap control and a comfortable and secure fit. They miss out on some higher-res audio codecs, and the case is a bit chunky, but otherwise these Bose buds are superb.

Save 25% (AU$100) JBL Tour Pro 3: was AU$399.95 now AU$299.95 at Amazon This feature-packed pair of earbuds doesn't normally come cheap, so it's good to see 25% shaved off the price. Headline features include a handy touchscreen on the case (the case itself can be a Bluetooth transmitter to the buds), brilliant head-tracked spatial audio and a competitive 55 hours of battery life (when recharged with the case). Sound quality is vibrant and detailed, while ANC is good, just not quite class-leading.