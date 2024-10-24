Apple AirPods Pro 2 drops further in price in this early Black Friday deal

As the best earbuds Apple has to offer, there have been some wonderful deals on the Apple AirPods Pro 2 – they dropped to just AU$293 during Amazon's Prime Day sale in October, for example.

But, if you've somehow resisted the temptation of such low prices, now's the time to reap your rewards. Amazon just cut the AirPods Pro 2's price further, now a huge 28% off, bringing them down to an all-time low of AU$289.

Kicking off on November 29, Black Friday is a little over a month away, and while there's sure to be a whole heap of Black Friday Apple deals and other big-ticket items, we don't recommend waiting any longer to grab yourself a pair of the AirPods Pro 2. That's because the best AirPods are getting even more enticing over the next few days, as Apple rolls out an upgrade that turns them into a true alternative to over-the-counter hearing aids.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was AU $399 now AU $289 at Amazon AU Save AU$110

Hearing Health is a huge free update – but it's just one small reason to grab Apple's best headphones, especially at their lowest price ever. They're still a truly top-tier pair of noise-cancelling in-ears, especially for iPhone owners, capable of drowning out virtually all external sounds and providing crystal clear audio. Plus, you no longer have to deal with Apple's Lightning cable thanks to the newer model's USB-C.

Now, want to make this very clear – Apple's Hearing Health will only be available in the United States and Canada at launch. However, we expect it to make its way to Australian shores at some point in the future, and even if the hearing benefits of the AirPods Pro 2 are minimal compared to a true hearing aid, it comes at a fraction of the cost.

And don't stress about whether the suction tips of the Pro 2 AirPods will fit suitably – there are four sizes to choose from. And, if Hearing Health comes Down Under, its hearing test will actually tell you whether they fit well enough or not.

Again, though, hearing aid functionality isn't the be-all and end-all. In our Apple AirPods Pro 2 review, we called their sound quality "brilliant" and noise reduction "phenomenal", coming up with only two reasons for why you shouldn't buy them – 1) better options for Android users exist and 2) they're quite expensive. The first one is a given, but they're a whole heap more affordable right now.



However, we understand that some people just do not like sealing ear tips on their earbuds and are willing to forgo the noise-cancelling benefits for a more comfortable, less intense fit. If that's you, the all-new AirPods 4 are also seeing their first discount since launching.

You can find our full thoughts on the AirPods 4 and AirPods Pro 2 comparison, but here's a quick breakdown of how they line up.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 AirPods Pro 2 AirPods 4 (ANC) Current price AU$289 AU$279 Battery 6 hrs without ANC, 30 hours with case 5 hrs without ANC, 20 hours with case Weight 5.3g per earbud 4.3g per earbud ANC Yes Yes Spatial Audio Yes, with dynamic head tracking Yes, with dynamic head tracking Water durability IP54 IP54

The biggest difference between the two – as you can probably tell – is the silicone tips of the AirPods Pro 2, as well as the touch sensor on their stem that allows for further media control. Your choice is going to come down to personal preference, namely whether you like the snug fit of the Pro 2's or not, but you can't go wrong either way – especially at these prices.