Early Black Friday deal: get three months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free
A total saving of $30 on one of the best music streaming services
Music lovers, listen up - one of the best music streaming deals is back again as part of Amazon's early Black Friday preparations. For a limited time only, you can get three months of Amazon Music Unlimited for absolutely free as part of an extended free trial.
The free trial is usually only one month long, so you're getting three times the duration to decide whether this excellent streaming service is for you. Since Amazon Music Unlimited usually costs $9.99 if you're a Prime member (and $10.99 if you aren't), you also save at least $30 here.
As an overview, Amazon Music Unlimited is the brand's premium music streaming service, features over 100 million tunes to listen to, and has a vast library of podcasts. It's one of the better value streaming services for audiophiles, in particular, thanks to its support for lossless audio - something that's not available on Spotify, for example. If you're interested, you can check out our Amazon Music Unlimited review for a full, detailed run-down of this service.
Amazon Music Unlimited extended free trial
Amazon Music Unlimited: free 3-month trial
Get access to 100 million songs completely free for three months with this limited-time offer. Ad-free streaming, unlimited skips, curated playlists, an expanded library and Alexa device support make this a great way to get music streaming for less this November. Note that this promotion is currently available for new subscribers only.
Note that this Amazon Music Unlimited promo will run through the Black Friday and Cyber Monday period until the end of the year so there's some time to pick it up if you're interested. Note, however, that free trial extensions don't generally get any better than this so it's easily one of the best opportunities all year round to try out one of the best music streaming services on the market.
