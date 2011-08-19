SteelSeries 6Gv2 review

This pro gaming keyboard helps avoid ghosting in videogames with its multiple key presses, but is uncomfortable for typing

Modern keyboards can sometimes be accused of being overly elaborate, with products such as the Logitech G510 gaming keyboard including all kinds of bells and whistles to justify its existence.

First impressions of the SteelSeries 6Gv2 pro gaming keyboard may lead you to believe that it's just a standard office keyboard. Its plain looks and lack of ergonomic design obscure the fact that this is a well-made keyboard that excels at competitive online gaming.

The inclusion of a USB to PS/2 adapter might seem like a curious throwback, but far from being an obsolete port, the PS/2 allows for 104 simultaneous key presses – compared to only six with USB.

The SteelSeries 6Gv2 pro gaming keyboard specialises in multiple key presses – not terribly useful for word processing, but it helps to avoid 'ghosting' when playing games. This is when too many keys are pressed for the keyboard to record, so crucial key presses are lost.

The SteelSeries 6Gv2 is an extremely well made pro gaming keyboard, with a solid weight. The mechanical keys feel crisp and responsive when used, and can withstand a lot of wear and tear.

It's not as comfortable to use if you're typing long documents, but that's not what this keyboard is built for. For PC gaming, this is a great, straightforward, choice.