Samsung UE40C7000 review

So, the UK's first 3D TV is here, in the shape of the 40-inch Samsung 40C7000 LCD.

There's been so much hype about 3D in the home, that an enormous amount depends on the impression this first set makes; if people don't take to 3D at once, the feature may never take off.

Cleverly, Samsung has come up with a TV so stunning that 3D is only one of its attractions.

3D is well established in cinemas; the success of recent 3D productions such as Monsters Vs Aliens has been enough to convince theatre managers that it's worth investing in the necessary projection and viewing hardware.

There's a fun element in putting on the specs and ooh-ing and aah-ing at the more outrageous 3D effects which seems to add to the cinematic experience.

But will 3D technology translate well into the home? There are all sorts of problems to overcome; the cost of the glasses, the availability of 3D material, the choice of different technologies and the question of viewer comfort, for starters.

One way the Samsung 40C7000 overcomes the problem of availability of 3D material is that it features a 2D-3D conversion function which will add depth to any flat image.

Of course, it doesn't work as well as with genuine 3D-mastered material; the only way to get the full effect is from a 3D-enabled Blu-ray player. Fortunately Samsung also supplied one of those for our tests; a BD-C6900, which should hit the shops slightly before the TV.

Of course, the other source for 3D material will be broadcast, and the broadcaster making the biggest noise about 3D at the moment is Sky.

Emphasising sports material in its 3D offering, Sky is learning difficult lessons about how to shoot and edit in 3D; in its trial broadcasts of football matches, it has had to arrange for two completely separate shooting and commentary teams, one 2D, the other 3D.

This may become an established practice, as 3D tends to work best with wide shots and slow cuts, and doesn't suit the frenetic cutting style of standard sports broadcasts.

But as we've said, there's more to this Samsung than 3D, so let's canter through the features.