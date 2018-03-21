You can now stream to YouTube Live straight from your browser

Like Facebook, Google is trying to make livestreaming as simple as possible, and is now letting content creators stream directly to YouTube Live without any extra encoding software.

To get started, visit https://youtube.com/webcam. You'll be prompted to verify your account with a phone number – a process that can take up to 24 hours. Once that's done, just click 'Go Live' in the YouTube site header to start streaming.

Livestreaming is currently only available for Chrome, but support for other browsers is coming soon.

Streaming on the go

Streaming is also getting easier on mobile. You can already stream directly from the YouTube app for Android or iOS, but the option will soon be built into the camera apps on some handsets from Asus, LG, Motorola, Nokia and Samsung, with more coming later in the year.

It's only a small change, but one that will make streaming as easy as recording an ordinary video, and help to get more eyeballs on YouTube videos and ads.