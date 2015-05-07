Navigate through Game of Thrones, Google Maps style

A fan of George R.R. Martin's epic world has made a stellar map of Westeros in the style of Google Maps.

This map, posted to Reddit by user selvag this week, shows a detailed contemporary version of the fictional continent from Martin's famed epic fantasy novel series, A Song of Ice and Fire, and HBO's venerated series, Game of Thrones.

Although a true Google Maps version of Westeros isn't coming anytime soon, seeing it evokes all types of wishful thinking. What if we could use Google Maps to navigate from Winterfell to King's Landing and select "avoid the Kingsroad," or find some good late night grub in Dorne? Alas, this isn't possible yet, but this fan-made map is enough to get the imagination going.

For those of you who wish to have this piece of technological fantasy in your home, MongoLife sells the map on Etsy.

Google Maps Westeros (credit: http://imgur.com/rJd34hP)

