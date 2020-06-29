Windows 10 update problem could make your PC slower – here’s how to fix it

Microsoft has released a recent Windows 10 update that switches its Edge web browser to the new ‘Chromium’ version (whether you want it to or not), but it appears the update is also causing some PCs to boot more slowly.

The Windows 10 KB4559309 update is an automatic update, and as Windows Latest reports , some people are complaining that after installing the update, their PCs are taking longer to boot into Windows 10.

As if that wasn’t annoying enough, there are also reports that once the PC boots, it continues to perform slowly, with apps and web pages taking longer to load – and games are also apparently running worse after the update.

While this is only affecting some PCs with the update installed – we currently don’t know how widespread this issue is – if you do notice your PC is performing worse all of a sudden, check to see if this update is installed. If it is, that could be the cause.

How to fix the problem

As Windows Latest explains, you can usually fix issues introduced by Windows 10 updates by uninstalling the faulty update. However, rather annoyingly, you can’t do that with the KB4559309 update.

Instead, you’ll need to use the System Restore feature to revert your PC back to a state before you installed the update. Don’t worry, this shouldn’t mean you lose any files or data.

To do this, check out our guide on how to use System Restore in Windows 10 .

We’ve contacted Microsoft to find out if it is aware of the issue, and if an official fix is being worked on.