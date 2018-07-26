Update: Visionary director Steven Spielberg's newest film, Ready Player One, has hit 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray with spectacular results — check out page 3 to find out what's so great about this disc!

In our busy lives, it’s truly difficult to make it down to the cinema to witness the cinematic splendor of all the newest films like It or Dunkirk – we just have too much going on. But what if we told you there was another way? The best 4K Ultra-HD Blu-ray movies can give you an experience that is about the closest thing you can actually get to having a movie theater in your living room. In fact, we'd with the advent of HDR, Dolby Vision and readily available Dolby Atmos sound systems, it's arguable better. And let's not forget the film buffs among us who simply want to watch certain movies over and over again at the highest quality currently available for your home.

The image fidelity that the best 4K Ultra-HD Blu-rays offer is the closest thing to a true cinematic experience that cinephiles can get outside of a movie theater. And now that high dynamic range (HDR) is slowly becoming more and more prevalent by the day, the color reproduction will make standard definition movies look decrepit in comparison. The high resolution and HDR combine to bring you an experience that is unlike anything you’ve likely seen before in your own living room. That’s not to mention that the best 4K Ultra-HD Blu-rays will absolutely demolish anything you can stream online.

While it’s true that some streaming services, like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video do offer a good amount of content in 4K – Netflix Originals for instance – you’ll be sorely out of luck if you’re trying to find the newest movies in 4K with HDR on those platforms. And even among older titles, finding titles that are compatible with both technologies will be rare indeed.

These streaming services might have a ton of amazing content that takes advantage of your 4K TV, but you it might take you a long time to be able to find the same amount of content offered by the best 4K Ultra-HD Blu-rays. And even if you do decide to just wait it out, the image quality of streaming video doesn’t even come close to the fidelity offered by 4K Ultra-HD Blu-rays.

With that in mind, we've compiled a list of the best 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray movies you can buy today. Each of the discs on this list, regardless of how good the actual films are, can be considered 'reference quality' and we've exhaustively tested each to ensure they're truly worthy of our recommendation. Best of all, every 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray disc is region free, so anyone with a 4K Blu-ray player can enjoy these films.

Read on to find out which Blu-rays have made the list!