Vaya is now offering Aussies the cheapest data-only mobile plans

Amaysim-owned budget telco Vaya has set the mobile data benchmark when it comes to bang-for-buck today, with the company launching a range of “wallet-friendly” data-only SIM plans which provide significantly higher monthly data quotas.

The plans begin at $15 for 5GB of data, all the way to $65 for a whopping 70GB, with a 30-day expiry, and resold on the Optus 4G Plus Network. 70GB will see you comfortably stream episodes of your favourite show in high definition for an entire month!

But if 5GB is too little and 70GB is a tad bit too much for you, there are mid-range plans on offer – $35 will give you 15GB and $55 will see you settled nicely with a marvellous 50GB.

All plans are contract-free and can be cancelled without penalty. Vaya is also offering a price beat guarantee, meaning the telco will price match any comparable 4G plan, in addition to providing a month’s worth of data for free.

Getting connected is as easy as just choosing a plan, waiting for your SIM to arrive and activating it on your device. But keep in mind that since these are SIM-only plans, no calls or texts are included, making them perfect for tucking a SIM into a tablet to use on the go.

This offer comes a day after Telstra announced the launch of its commercial LTE network service and device that’s been touted as being ten times faster than the NBN’s slowest speed.

If you'd like more information on the new plans, just head over to Vaya's website.