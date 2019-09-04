Two new Acer Swift laptops fly into IFA 2019 packing discrete graphics

Acer has a load of updates for its products at IFA 2019, and that includes refreshes of its Swift 5 and Swift 3 laptops.

The Swift 5 has already been an impressive Ultrabook, boasting a thin design, plenty of performance and a shockingly light body. The Swift 5 model will stay light while also offering a modern processor (CPU) and the option for discrete graphics.

The update is to the 14-inch Acer Swift 5, which comes in at just 0.99 kg (2.18 pounds). And, that weight is for the model that will include Nvidia GeForce MX250 graphics. The added graphics processor (GPU) is optional, though. So, a configuration that opts instead for integrated Intel Iris Pro graphics can weigh even less.

The Swift 5 can come configured with up to an Intel Core i7-1065G7, one of the new 10th Generation Ice Lake processors. It also supports Wi-Fi 6 and Thunderbolt 3, for some serious connectivity options.

The Acer Swift 5 will be available this month in the EMEA region, and it will launch in the US this November at a starting price of $899 (about £750, AU$1,330).

Acer Swift 3 gets the bump, too

Despite being the cheaper model, the Acer Swift 3 is coming along for the ride, too. It also gets the upgrade to Intel Ice Lake processors, and it will have the same option for discrete Nvidia GeForce MX250 or integrated Intel Iris Pro graphics. On top of that, it can pack as much as 512GB of PCIe, Gen 3x4 solid-state storage and up to 16GB of memory.

The Acer Swift 3 still starts lightweight as well, just edging out the Swift 5, at 1.19 kg (2.62 pounds). This model has the same launch window as the Swift 5, but will start at $699 (about £580, AU$1,040) in the US.

The lines between the two laptops are narrowing. Both are lightweight, have 14-inch IPS displays with narrow bezels, and offer 12.5 hours of battery life with fast charging.

