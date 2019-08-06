Troy Baker warns 'you are not ready' for The Last of Us: Part 2

We've been champing at the bit for more news on The Last of Us: Part 2. When will it release? What's the story going to be? Where the heck is Joel? And will the long-awaited sequel be coming to the PS5?

While concrete details are still thin on the ground, voice-over veteran Troy Baker (aka Joel from The Last of Us) did tease fans about upcoming title at Manchester Comic-Con (via Resetera).

“There is nothing about this game, nor the reveals, that hasn’t been 100% carefully crafted and methodically curated,” Baker told fans. “All I can tell you is that as much as you’re clamoring for it, you’re not ready.”

Baker's comments suggest it may be a while before we get our hands on The Last of Us 2, or even hear more about it (which we hope isn't the case).

Sony has remained pretty tight-lipped about the title since it was announced, and even skipped E3 2019.

We think it looks likely that the Last of Us: Part 2 will launch alongside the PlayStation 5, which is due to launch at the end of 2020. Baker's comments teasing that the sequel is a while off, alongside Sony's radio silence, suggest that 2020 will be Sony's big year rather than 2019.

Either way, it sounds like the continuation of Ellie and Joel's story is going to tug at our heartstrings...