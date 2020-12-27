Titans vs Packers live stream: how to watch NFL Sunday Night Football anywhere

The top dog in the NFC hosts the AFC's current No. 4 seed in what could be the game of the weekend. Green Bay have the NFC North title but can't afford to take things easy with the Saints one game behind them in the playoff standings, while Tennessee are neck-and-neck with Indianapolis in the AFC South. The stakes are high for both franchises, so read on as we explain how to watch the NFL online and get a Titans vs Packers live stream wherever you are in the world right now.

A trip to Lambeau Field in December is no visiting team's idea of fun, but the Titans offense is on fire right now, with Ryan Tannehill and Derrick Henry racking up points for fun. Tannehill threw for three touchdowns and rushed for two more in their blowout victory over the Lions last weekend, while Henry gobbled up 147 yards and grabbed a TD of his own.

Titans vs Packers live stream The Tennessee Titans vs Green Bay Packers game kicks off at 8.20pm ET/5.20pm PT (1.20am GMT) at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Full NFL Sunday Night Football live streaming and TV channel details are below - and you can watch your preferred coverage from anywhere with the aid of a good VPN.

But their defense is vulnerable, particularly to the pass, and you know who you don't want to face if your D is weak? Aaron Rodgers. Specifically, Aaron Rodgers in MVP form.

Green Bay's main man threw his 40th touchdown of the season last weekend, but he had a rough ride against the Panthers too, getting sacked four times and throwing for a season-low 143 yards. Fortunately for the Packers, Rodgers ain't the only super Aaron in their ranks, and their superstar running back Jones stepped up to the plate when they needed him to.

There are still question marks hanging over the Packers defense though, and it's against the run that they really tend to struggle. Derrick Henry, it's over to you.

It's a mouthwatering Sunday Night Football match-up, with both teams' weaknesses aligning perfectly with their opponent's strengths, so read on as we explain how to watch the Titans vs Packers online today - get an NFL live stream from anywhere on earth right now with the help of our guide.

How to watch the Titans vs Packers from outside your country

If you've mismatched a holiday or you're away on business and you want to watch your country's coverage from outside your country - or if you're trying to get around dreaded blackouts - then you'll need to use a VPN. This will help you dial in to a location back in your home country to avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the content and services you already pay for back home.

A VPN is generally perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location when the big game is on.

Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.

How to watch a FREE Titans vs Packers live stream of today's NFL game in the US

Today's Titans vs Packers game is being shown on NBC, with kick-off scheduled for 8.20pm ET/5.20pm PT. If you have it as part of your cable package, you can stream the game directly through the NBC website - or consider an over-the-top streaming service like Sling TV, whose Sling Blue package comes with NBC in most of the league's biggest markets. Check out a FREE Sling Blue trial to see if it's right for you. How to watch Titans vs Packers FREE without cable In general though, we recommend fuboTV as the best to watch NFL games without cable this season. That's because for complete coverage of all nationally televised NFL games in the 2020/21 regular season without cable, you need access to Fox, CBS, NBC, ESPN and NFL Network - and only fuboTV currently offers them all to the best of our knowledge. Pricing starts from $64.99 a month, which is a darn sight cheaper than cable, and there's even a FREE 7-day fuboTV trial you can take advantage of. That means you can watch today's Titans vs Packers game 100% free! One of the things we love about Fubo is that it makes canceling easy if you decide it's not for you - and it's easy to get started, too, thanks to a slick payment system that accepts internationally recognized payment platform PayPal as well as major credit and debit cards. Don't forget, you can take your favorite NFL streaming coverage with you wherever you are with the help of a good VPN - try the best around, ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30-days.

Not interested in signing up for cable or for a streaming service? Yahoo is showing every NFL game that's being broadcast in your local TV market for free through its Yahoo Sports app, including the Tennessee Titans vs Green Bay Packers.

Titans vs Packers live stream: how to watch today's NFL game FREE in Canada

Today's Titans vs Packers clash kicks off at 8.20pm ET/5.20pm PT in Canada, and TSN, CTV and RDS are providing linear TV coverage. When it comes to streaming though, Canadian NFL fans are some of the luckiest in the world, as DAZN includes coverage of every single 2020/21 regular season game. That obviously means the Titans vs Packers game is covered, and it's an absolute steal as DAZN costs just CA$20 a month or $150 a year - there's even a free DAZN trial deal currently running that will get you access for nothing! Not only do you get every single NFL game, including NFL Game Pass and RedZone access, but DAZN's also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Premier League and Champions League soccer! It comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices).

Packers vs Titans live stream UK: how to watch NFL online tonight

You can watch the Green Bay Packers vs Tennessee Titans in the UK on Sky Sports, which has it as one of its Week 16 featured games. Kick-off is at 1.20am GMT on Sunday night/Monday morning, with coverage starting at 1.10am on both Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports NFL. If you don't have a Sky package, fear not - there are plenty of options available that will allow you to get a Packers vs Titans UK live stream - including Sky's own Now TV streaming service. Alternatively, you could consider NFL Game Pass Pro, where £49.99 gets you every single game remaining in the 2020/21 season (subject to blackouts) including the playoffs, Super Bowl, RedZone and more! Alternatively, you can pay a mere £1.99 for a 7-day Game Pass subscription and stream all this weekend's biggest NFL games, including the Packers vs Titans - which kicks off at 1.20am in the UK. Not in the UK but still want to catch the action on Game Pass? Grabbing a VPN will let you log into a UK IP address so you can live stream NFL as if you were at home.

How to watch Packers vs Titans: live stream NFL in Australia

If you live in Australia and want to watch the NFL this season, you have several options to do so and are well covered for this week's Packers vs Titans game, which is scheduled to start at 12.20pm AEDT on Monday. ESPN, available through Foxtel, will be broadcasting the game, and you can also stream it to your laptop or mobile device using the Foxtel Go app, but you’ll need your Foxtel ID to access the app. Kayo Sports is also showing the Packers vs Titans. The streaming service has a Basic and a Premium plan, with the difference being you can watch on two devices with the Basic plan for $25 per month and on three devices with the Premium plan for $35 per month. The best news? Both plans come with a FREE 14-day trial, so if you're looking just to watch a specific game or two you can cancel after the 14 days. However, for the proper, live-for-it NFL fans, we highly recommend you sign up for an NFL Game Pass as it is also available in Australia, and even though it is marginally more expensive you have a much wider range of features.

Should I buy an NFL Game Pass?

Watching NFL online has never been easier thanks to the wide variety of streaming services now available. However, the league also has its own streaming service called the NFL Game Pass which allows die-hard football fans to watch every game.

It's really geared towards international fans and that's where it's a great option. In most of the NFL's main international markets, a Game Pass Pro subscription will get you access to every single regular season and playoff game live, plus the Super Bowl, and you also get the league's live highlights show, RedZone. It costs just £1.99 a week right now or £50 for access through July 2021 in the UK, so if you're a big fan who watches multiple games every week, it breaks down quite favourably.

As well as the UK and Ireland, the service is available in countries like Mexico, Germany and most of Europe, and Australia - with only 'domestic markets' the US and Canada missing out on the full-fat offering.

Instead, there's a US and Canada-only Game Pass option available that lets you watch commercial-free full game replays right after they've finished. Not the worst offer we've ever heard, but don't get caught out - GamePass does not offer live NFL games in the US or Canada.

Should you decide to give Game Pass a shot, apps for Android and iOS mobile devices as well as on the likes of Chromecast, Apple TV, Roku, PS4, and more are available - plus you can obviously watch on your laptop or desktop computer through a browser.

The only caveat for non-domestic markets (e.g. the UK) are that some games are subject to blackout restrictions due to deals with local pay TV providers (e.g. Sky).