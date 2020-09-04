The Photography Show 2020: how to watch the virtual show and what's on this year

THE ESSENTIALS Dates: Sunday 20 September – Monday 21 September 2020 Opening times: 10am - 5pm Location: The Photography Show Virtual Festival site How to register: Register for free here

The Photography Show 2020 is going virtual this year, with the UK's biggest camera event moving its talks, tutorials and kit demos into some innovative online exhibition halls that you'll be able to saunter around from the comfort of your sofa.

Originally due to be held from 14-17 March 2020, The Photography Show will instead be going completely online with The Video Show from 20-21 September 2020. Despite its registration being completely free, the virtual festival has a growing list of speakers and demos from the likes of Canon, Nikon and Sony, making it essential viewing for fans of all things photographic.

So how exactly do you tune in and what's on the schedule? All you need to attend is a web browser and your free registration, but we've answered all the main questions below and also picked out some of the highlights of this year's line-up.

With a special virtual platform promising exhibition halls and simulated galleries, the show is shaping up to be a glimpse of the future for tech events. You'll be able to talk to experts, watch kit demos and take advantage of all the usual show discounts – and all without moving a muscle or getting sore exhibition feet.

Got other burning questions about The Photography Show & The Video Show Virtual Festival? We've answered them all here.

(Image credit: Future)

The Photography Show FAQ

Before we rundown through all of the highlights of this year's virtual show, here are some quick answers to some common questions about The Photography Show.

Is there an entry fee for The Photography Show & The Video Show Virtual Festival? Nope, registration is completely free. To sign up, just head to the registration page.

How do I tune into the event? Once you've registered, you'll get a link via email. Each link is unique and can't be used by multiple people or devices, but you can log in and out of the event as much as you like.

Which devices and browsers can I use to tune into the show? You can join The Photography Show & The Video Show Virtual festival on any device – phones, tablets, laptops and computers will all work. Most browsers will support the event too, but the preferred ones are Google Chrome, Safari, Firefox and Edge.

Do I need to install anything else or have a webcam? No, all you need is internet access. A webcam isn't needed either, unless you want to talk to an exhibitor about a specific piece of kit.

Will I be able to see any of the content if I missed the event? Yes, you'll be able to watch content for four weeks after the event, using your original link. But you won't be able to chat to exhibitors, watch live sessions or participate in talks, so it's best to watch live for the full experience.

Will my registration data be shared with anyone? The Photography Says that "your data is stored securely and we will only contact you if you have given us permission to do so". It also adds that "no data will be shared with brands in our exhibition hall, unless you submit your details directly with them".

What talks are on at this year's show? You can read the full schedule of talks here, though we've picked out some of our favorites below.

What's on at this year's virtual festival?

Despite being virtual this year, the fundamental offerings of The Photography Show and The Video Show remain the same – you'll get chats about the latest kit, tutorials, interviews with famous snappers and, crucially, all the usual exclusive show offers.

Recently, major camera brands like Canon, Nikon and Sony have started revealing the specific treats they'll be bringing to this year's show, so here are some of the highlights so far – along with our pick from the virtual main stage.

(Image credit: Future)

Pearls of photographic wisdom

The Photography Show and The Video Show's educational talks are legendary and the line-up for this year's virtual event is just as strong as usual. In fact, we're planning to spend much of the day binge-watching many of the talks, which cover everything from portrait photography to shooting BBC documentaries on an iPhone.

You can peruse the full schedule for the virtual Main Stage over on the show's official site, but here are some of our picks from the two days:

Talks at The Photography Show

In motion with Jim Cossey and Fusion Extreme (Sunday 20 September, 5am EDT / 10am BST / 7pm AEST)

Looking to step up your action photography game? In this talk, photographer JIm Cossey will be creating some impressive action shots with BMX stunt cyclists and showing you how it's done.

Shooting a BBC documentary series on an iPhone (Sunday 20 September, 5.35am EDT / 10.35pm BST / 7.35pm AEST)

Proving that you don't need a Canon EOS R5 to shoot a TV series, videographer Robbie Cummings will be talking about his experiences of shooting a BBC4 show on his iPhone and how he managed to produce a broadcast-quality series.

So you want to be a vlogger? (Sunday 20 September, 8am EDT / 1pm BST / 10pm AEST)

Been perusing out list of the best vlogging cameras, but not quite sure where to get started? Olympus filmmaker JImmy Cheng is giving a 30-minute blast of beginner-friendly tips on editing and choosing the right accessories.

Game of Thrones stills photography (Sunday 20 September, 11.30am EDT / 4.30pm BST, or 1.30am AEST on Monday 21)

Building on the course she recently did for Nikon School, official Game of Thrones snapped Helen Sloan will reveal what it’s like to photograph one of the biggest productions in the world. Having worked on every single episode of the show and taken 1,000 snaps a day in the process, she's certainly a good person to learn from.

'Unleash your creativity' by Chase Jarvis (Sunday 20 September, 12pm EDT / 5pm BST, or 2am AEST on Monday 21)

This talk by award-winning photographer and entrepreneur Chase Jarvis, who founded CreativeLive, will see him explore the creative process from different angles, which could help reinvigorate your hobby if it's gone a bit stale during pandemic lockdown.

(Image credit: Future)

Getting it right in camera (Monday 21 September, 5:10am EDT / 10:10am BST / 7.10pm AEST)

Tired of faffing around with Photoshop? In this 30-minute talk, award-winning snapper Scott Johnson reveals how to avoid spending hours on editing your photos and get them right in camera instead.

How to fly a drone (Monday 21 September, 6:45am EDT / 11:45am BST / 8.45pm AEST)

The Photography Show isn't just about land-based cameras – drones have increasingly become a great ally for snappers and videographers, and in this talk drone pilot and filmmaker Carys Kaiser will be taking you through the flying basics.

Great street photography on the fly (Monday 21 September, 8.30am EDT / 13:30pm BST / 10.30pm AEST)

Pro snapper Ross Grieve will be giving this handy primer on street snapping, including appraising some images to help you know what to look for.

What else is on?

Just like previous shows, The Photography Show's virtual exhibition halls will be bustling with over 100 exhibitors, with kit available to buy at special show prices. You'll also be able to see the latest gear demoed at the Burst Mode Hub.

The big brands attending include Canon, Nikon, Fujifilm, Olympus, Panasonic and Sony, and many of these have started announcing some of the unique talks and content they'll be bringing to the show. Here are some of the highlights so far.

Canon

Canon says it will be delivering talks on subjects ranging from ‘15 cool things about the EOS R5 and R6’, ‘Choosing your ideal compact, mirrorless or DSLR camera’ and ’Photographing blue whales, sharks, seals and sea-lions’, among others. It has a lengthy speaker line-up too, including legendary landscape snapper David Noton, fashion photographer Wanda Martin and tips from Premier League snapper Eddie Keogh.

(Image credit: Future)

Nikon

Nikon will have a total of three stands in its own virtual hub at the show. At these you'll be able to talk to specialists about cameras like the new Nikon Z5 (above) and even get after hours sessions on both days for support and advice about Nikon cameras. Talks on the Nikon School Stage will include sessions from wildlife photographer Andy Parkinson and Game of Throne snapper Helen Sloan.

Sony

On Sony's virtual stand you'll be able to check out new cameras like the Sony A7S III and talk to Sony reps about them. You'll be able to find the virtual stand in the Exhibition Hall, just off the main entrance, while the main stage will also host talks by Sony ambassadors including Terry Donnelly, Ron Timehin and Ki Price.

When and where is The Photography Show?

The Photography Show & The Video Show Virtual Festival will be taking place online between Sunday 20 September – Monday 21 September 2020.

The live elements will take place between 10am–5pm on both of those days, though you'll be able to watch the talks up to four weeks after the show finishes.

(Image credit: Future)

How do I register for The Photography Show?

You can sign up for The Photography Show & The Video Show Virtual Festival right now for free on its official registration page.

Once you've registered, you'll get an email link to access the event. The show will also soon be sending out a handy 'how to' guide to those who've signed up, with more details and technical support.