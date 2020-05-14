Nikon offers free course with Game of Thrones photographer – sign up here

Nikon School is hosting a free online photography course with official Games of Thrones snapper Helen Sloan – so if you fancy finding out how to land a similarly snazzy job on the sets of HBO's next big smash, it's well worth signing up for a place.

The Nikon School, which has been offering a range of free camera tutorials and one-to-one photography classes during the global lockdown, will be offering the "At Home with" course via Zoom on 22 May starting at 2pm BST / 9am EDT / 11pm AEST.

According to Nikon, the two-hour session will see Helen Sloan "talking about her long career in the photographic industry and invaluable tips and tricks she has picked up along the way".

There will also be an interactive element, with "the opportunity to ask any questions you may have about their techniques, kit and photography style".

Helen is certainly a good person to quiz, given she's worked on every single episode of Game of Thrones. Having learnt her trade on a Nikon F3 film camera as a child, she kicked on from her art degree to work on a variety of film projects, from sci-fi to horror and fantasy, eventually landing the Game of Thrones gig in 2008.

On the series she shot 1,000 images a day and apparently now has half a million shots from the show. Not that Game of Thrones is her only big TV show – Helen's also worked on season two of The Fall and The Frankenstein Chronicles with Sean Bean.

(Image credit: Helen Sloan / HBO)

How to sign up

While Nikon's "At Home With: Helen Sloan" will be available to watch for free via Zoom, there aren't unlimited places. In our experience, these free courses have a tendency to fill up pretty quickly, so it's worth reserving your spot.

To do that, just head to the official course page , choose the number of attendees and hit "add to basket". There's no charge, you'll just need to sign up for a free Nikon School account.

If you fancy picking up some more snapping skills while you're there, the only other Nikon School course that isn't already fully booked up is one with wildlife photographer George Turner.

Another "At Home With" talk, it promises tips and tricks from George's wildlife assignments in Singapore and Mull, plus "a few otter-related stories and anecdotes along the way". If that doesn't tempt you, nothing will. You can sign up for George's Nikon School session on its official page.

Nikon's free sessions and courses have topped off something of a golden period for photographic home learning, with a wide variety of options from the likes of Leica, Creative Live, and universities like Harvard. To find out which ones are still going, check out our guide to the Best free photography courses, apps and YouTube channels for lockdown learning.