The Outer Worlds on Nintendo Switch will arrive by early 2020

The Outer Worlds may not have a release date for the Nintendo Switch, but it just got a release window. During a company investor call, Private Division announced that The Outer Worlds would launch on Nintendo Switch by the end of the company's fiscal year, which is March 31 of next year, Polygon reports.

The game has already launched on PC, Xbox One, and PS4 – and it's included in Microsoft's Xbox Games Pass. It launched on October 25 for those platforms, but Nintendo was left cold.

Since it's launch, The Outer Worlds has garnered positive response from critics. It carries a strong Fallout feel, which shouldn't be too surprising since that's sort of what Obsidian Entertainment was going for. That's the studio behind the popular Fallout: New Vegas.

There are engaging NPCs in the game, and plenty of freedom to approach tasks and in-game relationship as the player sees fit.

An RPG to the Nintendo Switch

The port of The Outer Worlds could be a boon for the Nintendo Switch, adding to the big-name catalogue RPG already available on the portable console. But, two of the most notable are ports of years-old titles: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim.

Players should expect some scaled-back graphics for The Outer Worlds on Nintendo Switch, as was the case for Skyrim and The Witcher 3. The game features luscious, dazzlingly colored environments, and those sprawling landscapes are likely to present a challenge for the more modest hardware of the Nintendo Switch. We've seen the beefier Xbox One S struggle with some of it, and the Nintendo Switch would likely have a harder time if the port doesn't come with some graphical tweaks.

In any case, this is good news for gamers hoping to get a compelling RPG to play on the go. Of course, it could show up on game streaming services like Project xCloud before then.