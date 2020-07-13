The latest Intel Xe benchmark leak suggests next-gen Iris graphics will hit 1.3GHz

Intel’s much-hyped Gen12 Xe graphics have made an appearance on the SiSoftware benchmarking website, which suggests the next-gen Iris graphics could hit 1.3GHz.

The leak, spotted by Twitter tipster APISAK, shows that the so-called Intel Iris Xe graphics will feature 96 execution units (EUs) and 768 GPU cores clocked at 1.3GHz.

Intel(R) Iris(R) Xe Graphics (768SP 96C 1.3GHz, 1024kB L2, 6.3GB)https://t.co/s4zhpeiuccJuly 13, 2020

That’s a step up compared to Intel’s current Gen11 Iris graphics, which feature 64 EUs and 512 GPU cores clocked at up to 1.1GHz. It also suggests that the Intel Iris Xe graphics will pack just as many cores as the Intel Xe DG1 GPU, which won’t be made available to consumers.

Unsurprisingly, the SiSoftware listing also hints that these Intel Xe graphics will arrive as part of Intel’s 11th-generation Tiger Lake platform, the successor to Ice Lake.

These CPUs, which will power Intel's mobile, ultra mobile, and entry-level gaming laptops, will also make use of Intel’s new Willow Core architecture, based on a refined 10nm+ process. According to previously-leaked benchmarks, this will deliver a decent performance boost, with a quad-core Tiger Lake chip shown to outperform a six-core Comet Lake chip

As for the integrated GPU, Xe managed to topple AMD's Vega iGPU in recent benchmark tests. A leaked Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor scored 6,217 in the 3D Mark 11 graphics test, according to Wccftech while the AMD Ryzen 7 4800U in the graphics tests, with delivered a slightly lower score of 6,104.

Intel’s Tiger Lake-U mobile CPUs, complete with the Iris Xe graphics, are expected to be made official within the next few weeks, though laptops using these 11th-gen chips are unlikely to go on sale until the end of the year.

Via PCGamer