The Intel Core i9-10900K overclocks like a champion, according to latest leak

More leaked benchmarks for the Intel Core i9-10900K have surfaced online, showing the new top processor hitting an impressive 5.4GHz.

The Intel Core i9-10900K was announced last week as the flagship CPU in Intel’s 10th-generation Comet Lake-S lineup. Improving on the Core i9-9900K before it, the new processor packs 10 cores, 20 threads and a TDP of 125W, a huge jump from the previous 95W, as well as boost clocks up to 5.3GHz on two cores.

However, as reported by VideoCardz, a now-removed post on Baidu has shown the Core i9-10900K overclocked to 5.4GHz across all 10 cores. This has apparently enabled the 10900K to score 3,002 points in the Cinebench R15 multi-core test, way ahead of the Intel Core i9-9900K which managed a score of 2,184 and even besting Intel’s Intel Xeon W-2195 CPU, which managed 2,949 points.

However, perhaps unsurprisingly, Intel’s new flagship still fails to match AMD’s newest CPUs, falling behind the Ryzen 9 3900X and the 3950X which score 3,168 and 4,070 points, respectively.

Regardless, this does mean the Core i9-10900K should give AMD’s Ryzen 3900X a run for its money, and though we’re yet to see how the chip performed in single-core tests, it’s likely the Intel flagship will come out on top when it comes to gaming. Either way, we'll find out exactly how these chips will line up when we get to test them ourselves.