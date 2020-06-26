The Boys season 2 release date is revealed – and it's soon

The Boys season 2 will release on Amazon Prime Video on September 4, it's been announced. Amazon also released a new clip of the superhero drama straight from the second season, which you can watch below.

The Boys was one of Amazon's most popular releases ever when it debuted last year, and this follow-up season was widely expected to release this summer. Post-production work on the series has been continued remotely amid the global health crisis, and it appears the show hasn't been too badly hit by the current status quo.

The Boys season 2 will introduce the character Stormfront to The Seven, played by Aya Cash. Below you'll get to see her debut in the show, and more of Homelander (Antony Starr) and Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligot).

The first season of The Boys is streaming now, and it's one of the best Amazon Prime shows if you need a reason to catch up before season 3 gets here.